UAE Golden Visa: How will Indian investors get benefits in Dubai? All you need to know

UAE Golden Visa: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) launched the Golden Visa program in the year 2019. The key objective of introducing this visa was to attract foreign investors. Through the golden visa, Indian investors can invest in properties in Dubai and other major cities of the UAE and can also enjoy the benefits of long-term residency in the UAE.

The golden visa is not just any old visa, the UAE primarily issues this golden visa to investors, entrepreneurs, researchers, and exceptional students. With this visa, you can stay in the UAE for 5 or 10 years, which can be renewed later.

What is the eligibility for a Golden Visa?

If you invest in an investment fund, you may be granted a 10-year Golden Visa without the need for a sponsor, provided you obtain a letter from a recognised investment fund in the UAE stating that you have a deposit of AED 2 million, or present a valid commercial or industrial license and memorandum of association indicating that your capital is AED 2 million or more.

Know more about Golden Visa

Golden visa residents can work, live and even study in the United Arab Emirates without sponsorship and they are also able to hold total ownership of companies based in the UAE. The golden visa application process has become more straightforward and streamlined since its inception, with more relaxed rules about who can apply for a golden visa and how long it takes.

Who qualifies for Golden Visa in Dubai?

You can get a UAE Golden visa through investment You can get Golden visa through property You can get Golden visa through wealth You can get Golden visa through education You can get Golden visa through science and research You can get Golden via entrepreneurship You can get Golden visa salary

End of AED 1 Million Minimum Down Payment Rule for Real Estate Investment

In early 2024, the UAE government made a significant change to the Golden Visa program. The government abolished the rule requiring a minimum down payment of AED 1 million for real estate investments. This move has made it even easier for Indians to invest in the UAE, especially for those investors who want to invest in off-plan real estate.

No Income Tax in UAE

It is important to note that, considering Dubai's world-class infrastructure and the vast income opportunities, there is a significant rise in both property and rental income. Therefore, this is a golden opportunity for Indian investors. Additionally, there is no income tax in the UAE, which is why the number of foreign businessmen, entrepreneurs, and investors is rapidly increasing throughout the UAE, including in Dubai.