WhatsApp elevates video calling experience with new features for billions of users

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp new video calling feature

WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app in the world, with over 3 billion users globally. People use it for chatting, making calls, video calls, and other services on their smartphones. To keep things fresh and enjoyable for its users, WhatsApp often introduces new features. Recently, they have made their calling options even more exciting.

WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, has rolled out several updates to enhance the calling experience for users. Alongside improvements to regular voice calls, the app has also introduced new features for video calls, making them more fun and interactive. Additionally, calling from a computer has become much simpler too.

Here are some of the new features users can look forward to:

1. Selective Group Calls: If you're in a group and want to call only certain people instead of everyone, WhatsApp now allows you to do that. When you start a call from a group chat, you can choose specific contacts to call without interrupting the others.

2. Fun Video Call Effects: WhatsApp has made video calls more enjoyable by allowing users to apply various effects, similar to what you find on Snapchat. Just like before, you can also change your background during video calls.

3. Easier Desktop Calling: While making calls on smartphones has always been simple, calling through WhatsApp on a computer has been improved too. When you log into WhatsApp on your computer, you will see a call option that makes it easy to start a call, create a call link, or dial a number directly.

These updates aim to make the calling experience more engaging and user-friendly for both Android and iOS users.

In other news, Elon Musk's satellite internet service, Starlink, is about to launch in India. Recently, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced some exciting news regarding the process for giving satellite internet companies access to the airwaves they need to operate. This means that Starlink and other similar services will soon be able to provide internet to people across the country.

ALSO READ: Samsung challenges Apple Vision Pro, unveils its Moohan XR headset