  4. Income Tax Slabs 2025-26: Here’s how much professionals earning Rs 15 lakh can save – Details

Income Tax Slabs 2025-26: Here’s how much professionals earning Rs 15 lakh can save – Details

A salaried individual earning Rs 15 lakhs annually can benefit from the new regime.
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
New Delhi

Income Tax Slab Calculator: The Union Budget 2025-26 has introduced several changes to the income tax regime, providing substantial relief to middle-class professionals. The revised tax slabs under the new regime offer significant savings while ensuring simplified tax compliance.

New Income Tax Slabs for FY 2025-26

Annual Income

Tax Rate

Rs 0 - Rs 4 lakh

NIL

Rs 4 - Rs 8 lakh

5%

Rs 8 - Rs 12 lakh

10%

Rs 12 - Rs 16 lakh

15%

Rs 16 - Rs 20 lakh

20%

Rs 20 - Rs 24 lakh

25%

Above Rs 24 lakh

30%

Previous Financial Year (2024-25) Tax Slabs

 

Annual Income

Tax Rate

Rs 0 - Rs 3 lakh

NIL

Rs 3 - Rs 7 lakh

5%

Rs 7 - Rs 10 lakh

10%

Rs 10 - Rs 12 lakh

15%

Rs 12 - Rs 15 lakh

20%

Above Rs 15 lakh

30%

 

How Much Can an Individual Earning Rs 15 Lakhs Save?

According to Priyank Shah, co-founder & CEO of The Financialist, a salaried individual earning Rs 15 lakhs annually will benefit from the new regime,

Calculation Under New Regime:

  • Gross Salary: Rs 15,00,000
  • Standard Deduction: Rs 75,000
  • Taxable Income: Rs 14,25,000

Tax liability breakdown:

  • 0 - Rs 4 lakh: No tax
  • Rs 4 - Rs 8 lakh: 5% on Rs 4 lakh = Rs 20,000
  • Rs 8 - Rs 12 lakh: 10% on Rs 4 lakh = Rs 40,000
  • Rs 12 - Rs 14.25 lakh: 15% on Rs 2.25 lakh = Rs 33,750

Total Tax Payable: Rs 1,05,750

Calculation Under the Previous Regime (2024-25):

  • 0 - Rs 3 lakh: No tax
  • Rs 3 - Rs 7 lakh: 5% on Rs 4 lakh = Rs 20,000
  • Rs 7 - Rs 10 lakh: 10% on Rs 3 lakh = Rs 30,000
  • Rs 10 - Rs 12 lakh: 15% on Rs 2 lakh = Rs 30,000
  • Rs 12 - Rs 15 lakh: 20% on Rs 3 lakh = Rs 60,000

Total Tax Payable: Rs 1,40,000

Comparison: Previously, an individual with the same income would have paid approximately Rs 1.4 lakh in taxes. Under the new regime, the savings amount to Rs 35,000.

CTC vs. In-Hand Salary

Cost to Company (CTC) includes various components such as basic salary, allowances, PF contributions, gratuity, and other benefits. However, the in-hand salary (take-home pay) is what remains after deductions for:

  • Income tax (as per the applicable slab)
  • Employee Provident Fund (EPF) contributions
  • Other deductions (e.g., professional tax, insurance, etc.)

With the tax savings under the new regime, middle-class professionals will have higher disposable income, leading to better financial planning and investment opportunities.

Conclusion

"The new tax regime simplifies the tax structure while offering tangible savings for salaried professionals. With lower tax rates and a higher standard deduction, individuals earning up to Rs 12.75 lakh will have no tax liability, and those earning Rs 15 lakh will save Rs 35,000 annually. These changes make tax planning easier, ensuring more take-home income and financial stability for the middle class," Shah concluded. 

