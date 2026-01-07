Vaibhav Suryavanshi blows South Africa away with 63-ball century, smashes eight sixes Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed his first century as captain today for India U19 in the third ODI against South Africa. India have already won the three-match series and are looking to inflict a whitewash on the home team.

New Delhi:

Vaibhav Suryavanshi continued his sizzling form for India U19 as he notched up his maiden century as captain in the third Youth ODI against South Africa. He smashed a ton in just 63 balls, smacking seven fours and eight sixes while opening the innings to blow the home team away at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. Overall, this is Suryavanshi's third century in Youth ODI cricket and ninth in his career across all levels of cricket.

The 14-year-old opened the innings with Aaron George and the duo smashed the South Africa colts, left, right and centre. They added more than 200 runs in less 25 overs, even as India are looking good to post a massive total on the board. Vaibhav, as usual, played his shots right from the word go and didn't let his guard down at any stage.

Vaibhav upped the ante even more after getting to his century, but got out on 127 runs off 73 deliveries with nine fours and 10 sixes during his stay in the middle. With the opening partnership adding 227 runs in 25.4 overs, India will be keen on posting more than 350 runs in their 50 overs.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has scored nine centuries in his career so far

Ever since Vaibhav Suryavanshi has made it to the big stage, the left-hander has smashed a century in as many as six countries across formats. He has crossed the 100-run mark three times in Youth ODIs, two times in Youth Tests, once in List A and thrice in T20 cricket including a century for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

As far as Youth ODIs are concerned, he has scored 973 runs in just 18 innings at an average of 57.23 and a brilliant strike rate of 164.35 with three centuries and four fifties to his name. With the U19 World Cup set to commence on January 15, Vaibhav Suryavanshi's form bodes well for India.

