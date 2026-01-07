Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer to join India squad late ahead of ODI series vs New Zealand, Know reason Team India squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand is set to assemble today in Baroda. However, two Indian players - Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer - will join the team late. Here's the reason:

New Delhi:

The Indian team is scheduled to assemble in Baroda today for the first of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand on January 11. However, Rishabh Pant and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer will join the squad a little later. Both players will be featuring in the final league stage matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi and Mumbai, respectively, on January 8.

Pant has been permitted to report late to Baroda, even as he is the captain of Delhi in the tournament too. He has been picked in India's squad as backup wicketkeeper to KL Rahul and has displayed decent form in the domestic 50-over tournament, scoring 212 runs in six matches at an average of 42.4 with two fifties to his name.

There was a speculation that he would be left out of the ODI squad, paving the way for Ishan Kishan in the role. However, according to a report in Cricbuzz, the selectors felt that there was no basis for his omission, having not played a single game since August 2024 despite being in the squad on most occasions.

Moreover, it is also understood that the selectors have taken note of Pant's commitment to domestic cricket as well.

Iyer's fitness being monitored

As for Shreyas Iyer, he is also set to feature in the final league stage match for Mumbai against Punjab on January 8. The Centre of Excellence is monitoring his fitness as he aims to return from spleen surgery and hasn't played for India since October 2025. Notably, Iyer made his comeback against Himachal Pradesh and smashed 82 runs off just 53 balls with 10 fours and three sixes.

He has been included in India's squad for the New Zealand ODIs on a conditional basis, but looks set to feature in the series opener as of now. Meanwhile, Team India will have its first net session in Baroda on January 8.

Also Read