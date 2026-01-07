New Zealand announce squad for T20 World Cup 2026, 2 players granted special leave New Zealand have announced their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. Even though several injured players, including captain Mitchell Santner, have been added to the squad, all are on track to get fit for the mega event.

New Zealand have announced their 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 that is scheduled to commence on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka. As many as five injured players, including captain Mitchell Santner, have been included in the squad but New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed that they are on track to get fit in time for the tournament.

Finn Allen (finger/hamstring,), Mark Chapman (ankle), Mitchell Santner (adductor), Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry are currently injured but as per NZC release, they are "undergoing respective return-to-play plans and are currently on track to be fit for the tournament."

Moreover, two players - Ferguson and Henry - have also been granted special paternity leave and they may end up missing brief periods of T20 World Cup as their respective partners are due to give birth to a child. "With Ferguson and Henry's partners due to give birth during the tournament period, they will likely be granted short-term paternity leave," NZC further said.

Robinson misses out despite scoring century vs Australia

Meanwhile, Tim Robinson has missed out despite scoring a stunning century against Australia in October last year with a host of top-order batters already present in the squad. Allen, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra and Tim Seifert are all capable top order players who have made it to the line-up for the World Cup.

"As always, the balance of the squad is critical. We've got plenty of power and skill in the batting, quality bowlers who can adapt to conditions, plus five all-rounders who all bring something slightly different. This is an experienced group and the players are no strangers to playing in the sub-continent, which will be valuable," coach Rob Walter said.

New Zealand are in Group D alongside Afghanistan, Canada, South Africa and the UAE and their opening match is on February 8 against Afghanistan in Chennai.

New Zealand squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Mitchell Santner (capt), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne Wellington, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi | Traveling reserve: Kyle Jamieson

