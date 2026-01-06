Mustafizur Rahman joins Pakistan Super League after IPL exit, returns to PSL after eight years Kolkata Knight Riders released Mustafizur Rahman from the Indian Premier League 2026 after the BCCI's instructions. Mustafizur has now joined the Pakistan Super League as he returns to the tournament after a gap of eight years.

New Delhi:

Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has joined the Pakistan Super League after being released from the Indian Premier League 2026, PSL confirmed through its social media handle.

The PSL draft is set to take place on January 21. "Batters better shake carefully… It's going to Fizz in the New Era. Mustafizur Rahman joins HBL PSL 11!" read an announcement on the PSL’s social media post.

Mustafizur will be returning to the PSL after a gap of eight years. He represented Lahore Qalandars in the PSL previously.

Mustafizur released from IPL

This comes after the Bangladesh speedster Mustafizur was released by Kolkata Knight Riders from the Indian Premier League 2026 following the BCCI's instructions.

The 2024 IPL champions KKR released Mustafizur on the BCCI's instructions on Saturday, January 3. "Kolkata Knight Riders confirms that BCCI/IPL, as the regulator of IPL, has instructed it to release Mustafizur Rahman from the squad ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

"The release has been carried out following due process and consultations, upon the instruction of the Board of Control of Cricket in India," KKR said in a statement.

ICC-BCB meeting delayed

Meanwhile, there was a planned online meeting between the ICC and the Bangladesh Cricket Board over the latter's demand to relocate the team's T20 World Cup 2026 matches away from India. The ICC is likely to request the BCB to allow sending the team for the group stage matches in India.

As per the report in PTI, the ICC is deliberating on multiple options on the T20 World Cup matter, including shifting Bangladesh's games to Sri Lanka. However, it involves a lot of logistical rejigging as there is just a month left for the start of the tournament on February 7.

It involves several changes, like tweaks in dates, ticketing and broadcasting issues, among others. It remains to be seen whether ICC accedes to BCB's demands.

There is another option to the matter. That is the ICC asks the BCB recce team to send its representatives to India to assess the security situation. Meanwhile, the last option would be to remove Bangladesh from the tournament if they don't agree to play at the existing venues.