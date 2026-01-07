BMC polls: Major setback for AIMIM in Maharashtra as four of its five Akot councillors join hands with BJP AIMIM faced a major blow in Maharashtra after four of its five councillors in Akot left the party, with some siding with the BJP and others with NCP. The BJP has now formed a broad alliance under the 'Akot Vikas Manch', leaving AIMIM with just one councillor.

Days ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM faced a major political setback in Maharashtra after four out of its five elected councillors in the Akot Municipal Council of Akola district abandoned the party. The dramatic shift has reshaped the local political scenario, with two councillors pledging support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and two aligning with NCP (Ajit Pawar).

What led to the split?

The Akot Municipal Council has a total of 35 seats, of which elections were recently held for 33. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 11 seats, while AIMIM secured five seats, finishing in third place. To form the ruling board, a party or coalition needs the support of at least 17 councillors.

Current strength in Akot Municipal Council

BJP: 11

AIMIM: 5

Shinde Sena: 1

Shiv Sena (UBT): 2

NCP (Ajit Pawar): 2

NCP (Sharad Pawar): 1

Congress: 6

Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi: 2

Prahar Janshakti Party: 3

BJP forms 'Akot Vikas Manch' with wide support

In a strategic move to form the board, the BJP has brought together councillors from various parties under a new banner called the 'Akot Vikas Manch'. This includes councillors from Shinde Sena, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar), NCP (Ajit Pawar), Prahar Janshakti Party and four defecting AIMIM councillors. The BJP has submitted a formal letter to the Akola Collector to register the formation of this alliance. With this shift, the Congress and Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi are now in the opposition, while AIMIM is left with only one councillor in the municipal council.

BMC polls 2026

It's worth noting here that a training camp was also organised for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials and other workers who will be on duty for the BMC polling on January 15 in Mumbai. The Maharashtra State Election Commission has announced elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the BMC, Pune Municipal Corporation, and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. Mumbai will see polling across 227 electoral wards on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16. The last date for filing nominations was December 30.

