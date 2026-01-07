Live Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections: Mahayuti's unopposed civic poll win sparks fresh political storm Maharashtra local body polls LIVE: The political temperature in Maharashtra is rising as the state prepares for the upcoming municipal elections. Elections to various municipal corporations in the state are scheduled on January 15.

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra municipal elections have gained momentum, with vigorous campaigning underway across the state. As political parties compete for control of key local bodies, allegations and sharp political exchanges have further intensified the electoral atmosphere. Major parties, including the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Congress, have stepped up efforts and are finalising their election strategies. At the same time, the Election Commission has begun preparations on a war footing to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the polls. Voting for the municipal elections is scheduled to take place on January 15, 2026, while the counting of votes will be held on January 16. Meawnhile, NCP-SP leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule has raised concerns over what she described as widespread irregularities in the conduct of the local body elections, questioning the fairness of the process. Responding to the opposition's criticism, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a swipe, referring to several Mahayuti candidates being elected unopposed. "If it hurts someone, what can I do?" he remarked, mocking the opposition's discomfort. Meanwhile, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi also entered the fray, accusing rival parties of distributing money to influence voters. Addressing a public rally, Owaisi told voters that if anyone offers them money, they should accept it and instead use it to build toilets, drawing applause from supporters. With accusations, counter-attacks, and aggressive campaigning, the political battle over Maharashtra's municipal elections continues to intensify.

