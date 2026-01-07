Advertisement
Maharashtra local body polls LIVE: The political temperature in Maharashtra is rising as the state prepares for the upcoming municipal elections. Elections to various municipal corporations in the state are scheduled on January 15.

A tough contest is expected between the Mahayuti and the MVA in the Maharashtra municipal elections.
Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Mumbai:

The Maharashtra municipal elections have gained momentum, with vigorous campaigning underway across the state. As political parties compete for control of key local bodies, allegations and sharp political exchanges have further intensified the electoral atmosphere. Major parties, including the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Congress, have stepped up efforts and are finalising their election strategies. At the same time, the Election Commission has begun preparations on a war footing to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the polls. Voting for the municipal elections is scheduled to take place on January 15, 2026, while the counting of votes will be held on January 16. Meawnhile, NCP-SP leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule has raised concerns over what she described as widespread irregularities in the conduct of the local body elections, questioning the fairness of the process. Responding to the opposition's criticism, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a swipe, referring to several Mahayuti candidates being elected unopposed. "If it hurts someone, what can I do?" he remarked, mocking the opposition's discomfort. Meanwhile, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi also entered the fray, accusing rival parties of distributing money to influence voters. Addressing a public rally, Owaisi told voters that if anyone offers them money, they should accept it and instead use it to build toilets, drawing applause from supporters. With accusations, counter-attacks, and aggressive campaigning, the political battle over Maharashtra's municipal elections continues to intensify.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates.

 

  • 10:54 AM (IST)Jan 07, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Uddhav and Raj Thackeray interview teaser

    The Shiv Sena (UBT) has released a teaser for an interview featuring Uddhav and Raj Thackeray. In this interview, the Thackeray brothers discussed several issues, including the Hindu Marathi mayor controversy.

  • 10:38 AM (IST)Jan 07, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Fadnavis, Shinde and Pawar to hold rallies today

    Senior leaders of the Mahayuti alliance have intensified campaigning for the municipal corporation elections across Maharashtra. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is scheduled to address election rallies for the Latur, Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli and Thane municipal corporations. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will campaign in Mumbai, where he will hold three rallies, after completing his visits to Amravati and Akola. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will focus on the Pune Municipal Corporation, where he is set to address five rallies today.

     

  • 10:36 AM (IST)Jan 07, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Badlapur sexual assault case whistleblower joins NCP

    A woman whistleblower who exposed the Badlapur school sexual assault case has joined the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ahead of the civic polls in Maharashtra. Sangeeta Chendvankar, who formerly led the women's wing of Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Badlapur, was inducted into the NCP at a function in the town on Tuesday. Chendvankar gained prominence in August 2024 as the primary whistleblower in the Badlapur school case, where two 4-year-old girls were allegedly sexually assaulted by a contractual sweeper. She had played a key role in mobilising the parents and ensuring the matter reached the police and the public. Chendvankar later contested the 2024 Maharashtra assembly polls from Murbad constituency in Thane district on the MNS ticket but faced defeat.

  • 10:28 AM (IST)Jan 07, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    CM Fadnavis seeks votes in Nagpur

    CM Devendra Fadnavis posted on X, "During the municipal election campaign in Nagpur, I interacted with the massive crowds present at the grand public meetings held at Borgaon Chowk, Tiranga Chowk, and Trimurti Nagar. I was overwhelmed by the public's response on this occasion. I have a very old and deep connection with Nagpur. It is because of Nagpur that a humble worker like me could become the Chief Minister."

  • 10:27 AM (IST)Jan 07, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    No alternative to Sena for Navi Mumbai's progress, says Eknath Shinde

    Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said there was no alternative to his party, the Shiv Sena, if Navi Mumbai was to witness development. "There is no alternative to the `bow and arrow' (Sena symbol) for Navi Mumbai's progress," Shinde said, speaking at a roadshow in Airoli ahead of the January 15 municipal elections. Notably, Navi Mumbai is considered to be a stronghold of state BJP minister Ganesh Naik who has controlled the civic body for over two and a half decades. Naik, once the guardian minister of undivided Thane district, and Shinde are old rivals. Seat-sharing talks for the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation between Shiv Sena and BJP did not work out, hence the two allies are contesting the elections separately.

  • 10:25 AM (IST)Jan 07, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde's big statement

    Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, when asked about the alliance in Ambernath, said that this question is entirely for our ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party. BJP leaders will be able to answer this question better. For many years, the BJP and Shiv Sena have been in an alliance at the central, state, and municipal levels. This alliance should remain unbroken. Shiv Sena was in power in Ambernath, and Shiv Sena carried out significant development work there. Now, whatever decision they want to take, Shiv Sena will be with those who pursue development-oriented politics.

     

  • 10:20 AM (IST)Jan 07, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Accept money from parties, use it to bring toilets, says Owaisi

    AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said voters can accept money being distributed by political parties during elections and use it for constructing toilets if they feel it is an unethical practice. Addressing a rally for the upcoming Latur civic polls, Owaisi attacked the Narendra Modi government over its foreign policy and also criticised the Waqf (amendment) Act. "Rival political parties started distributing cash among voters only after the AIMIM entered the fray. Had we not fielded candidates, money wouldn't have been distributed....Take money and if you feel it is unethical and 'haram' (illegitimate), use it to build toilets," he said.

  • 10:19 AM (IST)Jan 07, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Mahayuti parties doing drama of separate contests in Latur: Owaisi

    AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi alleged the Mahayuti constituents are doing a "drama" of contesting the Latur civic body polls independently. "Leaders of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP sit together in Mumbai, while a drama goes on here of separate contests," he told reporters. Owaisi said AIMIM candidates are receiving excellent response from people, and they will win the upcoming polls to municipal corporations.

  • 10:18 AM (IST)Jan 07, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    'Tumko mirchi lagi toh main kya karoon': Fadnavis taunts Oppn

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a dig at the Opposition parties for targeting the ruling Mahayuti over its unopposed victories at 68 places in the upcoming civic polls in the state, asking what could he do if they felt the sting. "Tumko mirchi lagi toh main kya karoon (what can I do if you feel the sting and get offended)?" the CM targeted the opponents while addressing a rally in Dhule of north Maharashtra for the January 15 polls to 29 municipal corporations in the state.

    The CM thanked voters for electing four BJP corporators unopposed in Dhule. "We accept the support wholeheartedly," he said. "As many as 35 Lok Sabha MPs have been elected unopposed so far, of whom 33 were elected during the Congress rule," he said.

  • 10:17 AM (IST)Jan 07, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Large-scale irregularities in local body elections in Maharashtra: Supriya Sule

    NCP (SP) leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule has alleged large-scale irregularities in the local body elections in Maharashtra, flagging the unopposed election of candidates in several places. She said that there have been media reports of candidates being threatened and forced to withdraw, bogus voting, and inducements being offered to voters. Despite elections being held after a gap of seven to eight years, a large number of seats are being decided unopposed (with rival candidates withdrawing from the fray), effectively denying voters the right to vote even though the NOTA option exists, Sule said in a statement. The Election Commission's inaction amid these developments was a matter of even greater concern, she said, adding, "This situation is extremely dangerous for a healthy democracy."

     

