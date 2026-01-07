ICC refuses Bangladesh's request to shift venues in T20 World Cup 2026, 'Play in India or forfeit points' ICC has rejected Bangladesh's request to shift their matches outside India in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. However, conflicting reports have emerged as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has denied getting any such ultimatum from the governing body.

New Delhi:

Conflicting reports have emerged out of ICC's call with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) over their request to shift Bangladesh's matches in the T20 World Cup 2026 outside India. For the unversed, BCB had written to the ICC on Sunday, requesting the governing body to consider shifting the team's matches to Sri Lanka, citing the "safety and well-being" of the players due to the deteriorating relations between India and Bangladesh.

BCB's decision was in response to the BCCI's directive to the Kolkata Knight Riders to release left-arm fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman. However, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo, ICC categorically told the BCB in a virtual call on Tuesday that it was rejecting their request to shift the matches.

The report further stated that ICC has clearly told the BCB that Bangladesh will need to travel to India to participate in the T20 World Cup or risk forfeiting points. But BCB has claimed that no such ultimatum has been given to them by the ICC yet.

Where are Bangladesh scheduled to play their matches?

There has been no official communication from the ICC, BCCI, or the BCB on the matter, with exactly a month to go for the T20 World Cup. Bangladesh have been grouped alongside West Indies, Italy, England and Nepal in Group C and will play their opening game on February 7 against the West Indies.

Their first three matches in the league stage are in Kolkata and the final group game against Nepal is scheduled on February 17 in Mumbai. An official communication is expected on the matter soon with time running out fast, even as a change in schedule this late could even disrupt the travel of other teams and their fans too.

Also Read