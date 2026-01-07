Bangladesh on backfoot after ICC communication, ready for 'practical solution' to play T20 World Cup 2026 Bangladesh Cricket Board has released an official statement on their participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. BCB has confirmed that the ICC has assured them that the board's inputs will be welcomed as part of security planning for the mega event.

New Delhi:

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has released an official statement after communication with the ICC over their request to relocate Bangladesh's T20 World Cup matches out of India due to security concerns. BCB had taken this step after the BCCI asked the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 squad following outrage in the country.

In its statement, BCB has stated that the ICC assured them that the board's suggestions related to security will be welcomed and considered while planning for the mega event. BCB, however, has categorically denied claims of receiving an ultimatum from the ICC. Moreover, BCB is also ready to work with the ICC for practical solution in order for their smooth participation in the T20 World Cup starting next month in India and Sri Lanka.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has received response from the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the Board's expressed concerns over the safety and security of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team in India for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, including the request for relocation of the team's matches. In its communication, the ICC has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the full and uninterrupted participation of the Bangladesh team in the tournament.

"The ICC has conveyed its willingness to work closely with the BCB to address the concerns raised and has assured that the Board's inputs will be welcomed and duly considered as part of the detailed security planning for the event. The BCB has also taken note of certain reports published in a section of the media suggesting that the Board has been issued an ultimatum in this regard. The BCB categorically states that such claims are completely false, unfounded and do not reflect the nature or content of the communication received from the ICC.

"The Board will continue constructive engagement with the ICC and relevant event authorities in a cooperative and professional manner to arrive at an affable and practical solution that ensures the smooth and successful participation of the team in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The Bangladesh Cricket Board remains firmly committed to placing the highest priority on the safety, security and well-being of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team," the statement from the BCB read.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play three matches in Kolkata

For the unversed, Bangladesh have been grouped alongside West Indies, England, Italy and Nepal in Group C and will play their opening game against the West Indies on February 7. Bangladesh will play their first three matches at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata while their final league stage encounter is scheduled to take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai against Nepal on February 17.

