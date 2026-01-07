IND vs SA U19 3rd ODI LIVE: All eyes on Vaibhav Suryavanshi as India bat first, aim for 3-0 series win IND U19 vs SA U19 live: India and South Africa's U19 teams locked horns today in the third and final youth ODI. India are set to bat first and Vaibhav Suryavanshi will be in focus as the visitors aim to whitewash the home team, having already won the series. Follow for live action.

New Delhi: IND U19 vs SA U19 3rd ODI live score: Vaibhav Suryavanshi will be in action today in the third youth ODI between India and South Africa as the hosts have won the toss and opted to bowl first. All eyes will be on the 14-year-old as he is the captain of the team as well and his aggressive batting tends to pull the crowd. India have already won the series with wins in the first two matches and will be keen on inflicting a whitewash on the hosts to enter the U19 World Cup with massive confidence. WATCH IND U19 vs SA U19 3rd ODI HERE LIVE