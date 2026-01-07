'They never bite me': Kapil Sibal on stray dogs in SC, draws Supreme Court's this response A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria said that no one can read the animal's mind when he is a "mood to bite or not", adding that "prevention is better than cure".

The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard the stray dogs case and said that no one can read the animal’s behaviour when he is in a “mood to bite". Asking as to why stray dogs should be present inside schools, hospitals or courts, the top court said what objection could exist to removing them from such sensitive premises. Then the apex court also clarified that its modified order was restricted to institutional areas and not public roads.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria said that no one can read the animal's mind when he is a "mood to bite or not", adding that "prevention is better than cure".

"The roads have to be clear and clean of dogs. They might not bite, but they still cause accidents. Why do we need dogs on streets, schools, and institutional areas?" the top court bench said.

During the hearing of the matter, senior advocate Kapil Sibal - representing the petitioners - told the top court that if there's a possible dog that is unruly and is likely to bite somebody, then people can call up a centre where the dog can be taken, sterilised, and released back in the area.

To his question, the Supreme Court said, "The only thing missing is providing counselling to the dogs so that they do not bite when released back."

The Supreme Court said, “It’s not only about the biting of dogs. The dogs run behind the vehicles specially two wheelers, cycles. Accidents could occur. Have you ever driven two- wheeler?

To this, Sibal said, yes this happen in some areas but not all dogs are same. Then the Supreme Court said how do you know which dog is in which mood in morning?

Then Sibal said is putting all dogs in shelter is the solution? To this, the court said, “We are not saying that but why dogs should be on street everywhere?

Justice J. Nath said that the court is aware of these incidents and now wants a concrete solution so that such incidents do not happen again.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, said if one animal attacks, it doesn't mean that all animals should be confined. When the judge gave examples of other animals, Sibal said that empathy towards animals is necessary. Sibal said that killing dogs is not the solution but suggested adopting the model of catching them, sterilizing them, vaccinating them, and then releasing them will reduces the dog population.

