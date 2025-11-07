Supreme Court orders complete removal of stray dogs from premises of schools, hospitals, transport stations The Supreme Court has passed crucial directions to remove stray dogs from key public locations including schools and hospitals. The bench also ordered States and UTs to ensure that stray cattle found on highways are taken to shelters.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Friday directed that all stray dogs must be removed from the premises of educational institutions, hospitals, bus stands and railway stations. The top court also made it clear that such dogs must not be sent back to the same area after sterilisation. The court issued another strong directive to all States and Union Territories, along with the National Highway Authority and civic bodies. They have been instructed to ensure that stray cattle are removed from national highways, state highways and other roads. The bench also ordered States and Union Territories to set up a dedicated highway patrol team that will catch such cattle on the roads and ensure they are shifted to shelter homes, where proper care will be provided.

This direction has been issued as per the suo motu proceeding the bench is monitoring on dog bite cases across the country. A Bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria ordered that the responsibility to pick up stray dogs from these locations will lie with the respective local self-government bodies. They will have to shift the dogs to designated shelters after sterilisation and vaccination under the Animal Birth Control Rules. The Court observed that releasing these dogs back at the same place would defeat the entire purpose of the exercise. "Permitting the same would frustrate the very purpose of liberating such institutions from the presence of stray dogs," the Court said.

Survey within 2 weeks, boundary walls within 8 weeks

The bench instructed all States and UTs to identify government and private schools, colleges, medical facilities, public transport hubs and sports facilities within two weeks. It also instructed that within eight weeks, these locations must be secured, preferably through boundary walls, so that stray dogs cannot enter the premises. A nodal officer will be appointed for each identified location for routine surveillance and upkeep. Municipal bodies and panchayats will carry out periodic inspections for at least three months and submit compliance reports to the court.

Earlier non-compliance flagged

The order follows multiple hearings where the Court expressed concern over poor implementation of Animal Birth Control Rules. On November 3, the bench flagged incidents of employees feeding stray dogs inside government offices, despite previous orders to keep feeding zones away from public movement spaces. "We will be issuing directions with respect to government institutions and PSUs where employees are feeding and encouraging stray dogs," the bench had said in that hearing.

