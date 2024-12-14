Badminton star PV Sindhu gets engaged to Venkata Datta Sai, first picture goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM. Venkata Datta Sai and PV Sindhu.

India's badminton star PV Sindhu got engaged to Hyderabad-based tech executive Venkata Datta Sai. The two-time Olympic medallist shared a picture of her engagement with Datta Sai on her social media.

In the picture shared by Sindhu, the two can be seen having rings in their hands and sharing a burst of laughter. The picture has gone viral on social media. Check the post here.

Sindhu is set to marry Datta Sai, who is an Executive Director at Posidex Technologies. The two will tie the knot on December 22 in Udaipur. The wedding festivities will begin on December 20. There will be a reception in Hyderabad too.

Sindhu's father had revealed that the two families know each other. "The two families knew each other but it was only a month ago that everything was finalised. This was the only possible window as her schedule will be hectic from January," Sindhu's father, PV Ramana, told PTI.

"So that is the reason the two families decided to have the marriage ceremony on December 22. The reception will be held in Hyderabad on December 24. She will start her training soon after as the next season is going to be important," he added.

The couple will be marrying in the end of December as Sindhu has a busy season coming up. "So that is the reason the two families decided to have the marriage ceremony on December 22. The reception will be held in Hyderabad on December 24. She will start her training soon after as the next season is going to be important," her father further added.

PV Sindhu's would-be husband, Venkata Datta Sai is a Hyderabad-based executive director at Posidex Technologies. He did a Diploma in Liberal Arts and Sciences/Liberal Studies from the Foundation of Liberal and Management Education. Datta Sai later pursued a BBA in Accounting and Finance from Flame University.

He attained a Masters degree in Data Science and Machine Learning from the International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore. Datta Sai has also managed IPL team Delhi Capitals. He has worked with JSW as a summer intern and as an in-house consultant. During his tenure, he also managed JSW-owned Delhi Capitals.