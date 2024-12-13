Free Aadhaar Card update deadline ends tomorrow: Here's how to do it online, step-by-step guide here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Free Aadhaar Card update deadline ends tomorrow

Free Aadhaar Card update: Earlier, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said that Aadhaar card holders can update the latest details for free until December 14. Moreover, the Aadhaar card holders who have moved to a new city or recently changed their address can update the same in the Aadhaar details untill the deadline. Now, the UIDAI is asking Aadhaar card holders to update their details every 10 years.

What is deadline for Aadhaar's free update?

All Aadhaar card holders can update the details for free online through the myAadhaar portal until December 14, 2024. After the deadline is over, the offline updates at Aadhaar centres will incur a fee from the users.

Why Should You Update Aadhaar Card?

If you are not updating Aadhaar details, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) recommends submitting updated identity and address proofs. Moreover, if you regularly update your card, it will improve service delivery, boost authentication success rates, and ensure your demographic data remains accurate.

How to Update Aadhaar Online