Who is Han Duck-soo, South Korea's acting president to take over after Yoon's impeachment?

As per the South Korean constitution, the PM will take over the acting President's role.

After South Korea's parliament voted on Saturday to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived martial law decree, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will become the nation's acting president. Han Duck-soo, who is a career diplomat, has wide-ranging experience with a good reputation in South Korea's political corridors. After being impeached, Yoon is suspended from exercising presidential powers, and according to the South Korean constitution, the Prime Minister needs to take over the acting President's role.

Notably, despite South Korea being a country divided by partisan rhetoric, Han's career spans party lines. However, his tenure as the acting president might witness criminal investigations about his role in the martial law decision.

Who is Han Duck-soo, the South Korean acting president?

According to a report, Han, a Harvard doctorate in economics, has over three decades of experience serving under five different presidents, which include both liberal and conservative. He has also served as the ambassador to the United States, along with his other roles such as ambassador to the OECD, head of various think tanks and organisations, and prime minister, among others.

Earlier, the outgoing president, Yoon Suk Yeol survived an impeachment vote after most ruling party lawmakers boycotted the floor vote.

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik said Yoon's impeachment was an outcome driven by “the people's ardent desire for democracy, courage and dedication."

'Will never give up', says Yoon Suk Yeol

Moreover, Yoon also issued a statement saying he would “never give up” and calling for officials to maintain stability in government functions during what he described as a “temporary” pause of his presidency.

After the declaration of martial law was made, Yoon had sent hundreds of troops and police officers to the parliament to try to impede its vote on the decree, before they withdrew after the parliament rejected it. However, Yoon's December 3 imposition of martial law, the first of its kind in more than four decades in South Korea, lasted only six hours, but has caused massive political tumult, halted diplomatic activities, and rattled financial markets.

