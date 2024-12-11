South Korean police raids President Yoon Suk Yeol's office over martial law declaration: Report

Follow us on Image Source : AP South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea.

South Korean police raided the presidential office on Wednesday as part of an investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law brief announced earlier this month. The attacks spread to the State Police Department, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Department and the State Council Security Service, Yonhap reported.

President Yoon under investigation on sedition charges

President Yoon is under criminal investigation in connection with an alleged insurrection tied to his imposition of martial law on December 3. While he has not been arrested or formally questioned, the investigation has intensified with the detention of two senior police officers.

The dispute has sparked widespread political unrest, disrupting governance and financial markets and raised questions about Yoon’s ability to complete his term.

Police officer detained

National Police Agency Commissioner General Cho Ji Ho and Seoul Metropolitan Police Chief Kim Bong-sik are currently being held at the Namdaemun Police Station in Seoul. They have been questioned over their role in preventing officials from entering the National Assembly during a special vote to repeal Yun's martial law.

The sudden declaration of martial law on December 3 has become a major political storm, with allegations that its aim is to suppress dissent and opposition.

Opposition pushes for impeachment amid uncertainty

The Democratic Party plans to submit a new motion for Yoon’s impeachment on Saturday, following a failed attempt earlier due to a ruling party boycott. Opposition leaders insist on pursuing the vote despite political uncertainty.

“The controversy surrounding the president’s actions has paralyzed the nation’s governance and foreign policy,” a Democratic Party spokesperson said. “We cannot allow this to continue.”

Critics challenge constitutionality of transition plans

After the failed impeachment vote, the leader of Yoon’s conservative party suggested sidelining him to allow for a smooth transition toward early elections. Critics, however, argue that the Constitution explicitly states impeachment as the sole mechanism for suspending presidential powers, leaving Yoon in full command of the military.

The Defense Ministry confirmed that President Yoon retains authority over South Korea’s armed forces, adding to the ongoing constitutional debate.

Political and economic implications

The fallout from Yoon’s martial law decree has exacerbated tensions in South Korea’s political landscape, with foreign policy and financial markets showing signs of strain. Analysts warn that prolonged instability could impact the nation’s global standing and economic recovery.

As investigations unfold and the impeachment motion looms, South Korea faces a critical juncture in its political history.

