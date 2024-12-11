Delhi weather update: Minimum temperature drops below 5 degrees Celsius for first time this winter

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Smog engulfs the Jharoda Majra Metro Station near Burari, in New Delhi.

Delhiites can look forward to a sunny day today on Wednesday, with a minimum temperature of 6.05°C and a forecast of 22.01°C. Current temperature is 16.04°C, humidity 21 per cent, wind speed 21 km. The sun rose at 7:04 a.m. and sets at 5:25 p.m., giving residents several afternoon hours to enjoy the clear skies.

"The minimum temperature of 4.9 degrees Celsius reported over Safdarjung is the lowest minimum of this winter season. The same minimum temperature of 4.9 degrees Celsius was reported last year also, on 15th December," the India Meteorological Department said.

Forecast for tomorrow: Mild weather

On Thursday, December 12, 2024, Delhi is expected to be slightly warmer. The minimum and maximum temperatures will be 13.98°C and 22.12°C, respectively, and the relative humidity will drop to 12 per cent.

Moderate AQI warning for susceptible groups

Delhi’s recent Air Quality Index (AQI) has been measured at 179, falling into the “moderate” category. While safe for most, children, the elderly and individuals with asthma and other respiratory conditions are advised to avoid prolonged outdoor activities to minimise exposure.

Plan your day accordingly

With clear skies and mild weather, it’s great for outdoor activities these days, but don’t forget sunscreen and UV protection glasses. For those planning to go outdoors for extended periods of time, it is important to monitor AQI levels and stay hydrated.

To make the most out of your day safely and comfortably, keep up to date with the weather and air quality in Delhi.

