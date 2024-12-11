Delhi weather updates: People wake up to cold morning with drop in temperature, AQI in 'poor' category

Follow us on Image Source : PTI People around a bonfire amid severe cold

Delhi woke up to a cold morning on Wednesday with the minimum temperature at 7.0 degrees Celsius, 2.0 notches below the season's average. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature during the day is expected to hover around 23 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, people in the national capital experienced a drop in minimum temperature which slipped to 10 degrees Celsius. The Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the poor category with 243 AQI in the Pusa area, West Delhi.

The decrease in temperature follows light rains in parts of the city on Sunday. The relative humidity on Wednesday stood at 75 per cent at 8.00 am, indicating a damp and cold start to the day. The city's air quality remains in the 'poor' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 243 at 8 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The CPCB classifies AQI levels between 201 and 300 as "poor," which can cause discomfort to sensitive groups and individuals with respiratory issues.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good," 51 and 100 "satisfactory," 101 and 200 "moderate," 201 and 300 "poor," 301 and 400 "very poor," and 401 and 500 "severe".

