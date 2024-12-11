India evacuates 75 nationals from Syria days after Bashar al-Assad govt's fall

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Evacuees will be flown to India by available commercial flights.

India evacuated 75 Indian nationals from Syria two days after rebel forces led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham toppled Bashar al-Assad's regime. The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday said that all Indian nationals have safely crossed over to Lebanon and will return by available commercial flights to India. The evacuation, coordinated by the embassies of India in Damascus and Beirut, was put into effect following an assessment of the security situation , the MEA said in a statement.

"The evacuees included 44 'zaireen' from Jammu and Kashmir who were stranded at Saida Zainab. All Indian nationals have safely crossed over to Lebanon and will return by available commercial flights to India," it said.

The MEA added that the government accords the highest priority to the safety and security of Indian nationals abroad. "Indian nationals remaining in Syria are advised to stay in touch with the Indian Embassy in Damascus at their emergency helpline number +963 993385973 (also on WhatsApp) and email ID (hoc.damascus@mea.gov.in) for updates,” it said.

It also said that the government will closely monitor the situation. The Syrian government collapsed on Sunday as the rebels took control of the capital city of Damascus and the third largest city of the country, Homs.

Developments surrounding Syria

Reportedly, Assad and his family are in Moscow and will be given asylum by Russia. Bashar-al-Assad’s nearly 14-year tenure was marked by civil war, bloodshed and a brutal crackdown on his political opponents.

Earlier, the MEA had said that it was following the developments in Syria and advocated a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political process going forward in that country.

Meanwhile, the US said that it would support and recognise the new Syrian government that renounces terrorism and protects minority and women's rights. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the US would work with groups in Syria and regional partners to ensure that the transition from Bashar-al-Assad's deposed government runs smoothly.