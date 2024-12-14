Say goodbye to chemical toothpaste with THESE 5 Ayurvedic remedies to naturally whiten yellow teeth

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 Ayurvedic remedies to naturally whiten yellow teeth

Yellow teeth and bad breath not only reduce your self-confidence but can also cause discomfort and embarrassment in interacting with others. However, there are many ways to get rid of this in Ayurvedic medicine, which is completely safe. If you want to use less chemical toothpaste, then you can brush your teeth daily with these natural Ayurvedic remedies given below. They are both effective and natural, the effect of which will start to be felt within 1 week.

1. Brush your teeth with a neem toothpaste

Neem is considered very effective for teeth in Ayurveda. Because it has antibacterial and antifungal properties. In such a situation, brushing teeth with a toothpick or paste of leaves will not only reduce the problem of yellow teeth but will also remove bad breath.

2. Chew cloves at night

Apart from this, clove spice can also prove to be a very effective remedy for your oral health. Its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties can prove to be effective in reducing the problem of yellow teeth and bad breath. In this problem, chew cloves or add clove oil to water and gargle. With this remedy, you can feel relief in a week.

3. Rub your teeth with turmeric and coconut oil

Turmeric and coconut oil can also prove to be effective in brightening your yellow teeth. This is also an effective Ayurvedic toothpaste for you. You just need to mix half a teaspoon of turmeric powder in 1 teaspoon of coconut oil rub it on the teeth and swirl it in the mouth for 5 minutes. Then spit it out and wash your mouth with lukewarm water. This will also give you relief to a great extent.

4. Rinse with mint water

Chew fresh mint leaves or mix a little mint oil in water and rinse. This will freshen both your teeth and mouth. This recipe also proves to be very effective for your overall health.

5. Rub rock salt on teeth

Mix half a teaspoon of rock salt in one teaspoon of mustard oil and rub it on the teeth. This will whiten yellow teeth and also remove bad breath. Rock salt and mustard oil is an Ayurvedic mixture that improves the health of teeth.

