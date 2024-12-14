US confirms direct contact with HTS rebels after Assad's fall, Blinken says

Follow us on Image Source : AP U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken

In a significant development, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed on Saturday that American officials have directly communicated with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the Syrian rebel group that led the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad last week. HTS, which is designated a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S. and others, was once affiliated with al-Qaida but now claims to have distanced itself from its extremist roots.

Blinken, speaking at a press conference in Aqaba, Jordan, acknowledged the contact but refrained from providing specifics, emphasising that the U.S. aims to ensure stability during Syria’s transitional period. “Yes, we have been in contact with HTS and other parties,” Blinken stated, adding that the U.S. wants to support the Syrian people during this critical phase. “We want them to succeed and we’re prepared to help them do so.”

HTS has faced scepticism from the international community due to its history, but its recent actions indicate an effort to establish governance and stability in Damascus following Assad's ousting. Ahmad al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, HTS’s leader, has sought to reassure the Syrian public by pledging to protect minority and women’s rights. In a video message on Friday, he hailed the revolution’s success and called it a "victory for the great Syrian people."

Despite al-Sharaa's statements, U.S. officials remain cautious, doubting whether HTS’s promises of moderation will materialise. The group has reportedly been engaging with Western embassies and working with other opposition factions to manage Syria’s transition.

The U.S. has also prioritised humanitarian concerns and efforts to locate missing Americans, including journalist Austin Tice, who disappeared 12 years ago near Damascus. Blinken emphasized the importance of cooperation in these efforts, noting that the U.S. recently facilitated the safe transfer of an American man previously imprisoned by Assad’s regime.

The fall of Assad has shocked Syria, raising both hopes and concerns. As HTS assumes a leadership role, the international community will closely monitor its governance approach and adherence to its stated commitments.

(Inputs from AP)