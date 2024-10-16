Follow us on Image Source : FILE 6G to arrive sooner than expected: What does it mean for Jio, Airtel, BSNL and Vi users?

Following the swift expansion of 5G, India is gearing up for the next big leap, with the launch of 6G technology. At the 8th India Mobile Congress which is taking place in New Delhi, the Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has revealed the country's ambitious plans for 6G.

He also emphasized that India has been reportedly aiming to become the first country to officially roll out the 6G network, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to lead the global tech race.

India's vision for 6G

Speaking at the World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA), which has been organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) during the India Mobile Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted India's leadership in 4G and 5G technologies.

Scindia stated, “India has been a leader in 5G and 4G and now we will lead in 6G as well. PM Modi wants us to be the first nation to give the green light to 6G.”

The Union Minister has emphasized the need for 6G to be accessible and affordable for all, ensuring its benefits reach the common user. The International 6G Symposium, held during the India Mobile Congress, focused on the role of the India 6G Alliance. The India 6G Alliance aims for the country to secure 10 per cent of global 6G patents. The government has made changes to the Telecommunication Act, of 2023, positioning India as a market leader in 6G.

Addressing challenges in the telecom sector

The Indian government has been working on addressing the key challenges within the telecom sector. At the IMC, Scindia has demonstrated a video call with soldiers who are stationed at remote borders using Airtel's satellite communication technology, highlighting the potential of satellite-based communication.

The government has been prioritizing cybersecurity and resolving issues in digital communication.

Scindia further expressed his confidence in the Indian telecom sector, by noting its rapid growth and potential to lead globally. With these efforts, users of Airtel, BSNL, Jio, and Vodafone-Idea may soon be among the first to experience 6G technology in India.

