BSNL increases competition for Jio and Airtel, 4G network reaches 10,000 new sites

BSNL is quickly expanding its 4G services across India, and this growth is proving to be very beneficial for the company. In just four months since other telecom providers, like Jio and Vi, raised their prices, BSNL has gained over 5.5 million new subscribers. According to Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, BSNL has set up more than 62,200 4G towers throughout the country.

The company aims to establish a total of 100,000 4G sites by the middle of 2025. The minister mentioned that BSNL is on track to reach this goal sooner, possibly before June 2025.

Additionally, BSNL is planning to launch its 5G services soon, which would make it the third telecom operator in India to do so. The company has announced that its technology is already prepared for 5G. The project is supported by a consortium led by Tata Consultancy Services, along with companies like Tejas Networks and C-DoT, which are providing the necessary technology.

Meanwhile, a recent report indicates that the trend of customers leaving certain telecom companies for BSNL has begun to slow down, attributed to reported issues with BSNL's network quality. Retailers have observed that some customers are returning to Jio and Airtel.

Nevertheless, there remains an expectation among retailers that some customers may opt for BSNL when their current service plans expire, particularly those who signed up for longer-term plans prior to recent price increases. The customers transitioning to BSNL predominantly come from lower-income groups and small villages.

