BSNL fast losing its post-tariff hike charm, subscribers return to Jio and Airtel

All the major telecom operators in India including Jio, Airtel and Vi hikes their tariff plans in July this year. As a result of this exercise, many subscribers switched from these operators to BSNL as the state-owned telecom company offers affordable recharge plans. However, in the recent days, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea have seen fewer customers switching to BSNL, according to a report from IIFL Securities. The report indicates that while many customers had been leaving these companies for BSNL, this trend has started to slow down due to some issues with BSNL's network quality. Retailers have noticed that some customers are even returning to Jio and Airtel.

Despite this, there is still a belief among retailers that some customers will choose BSNL when their current service plan runs out. This is especially true for those who signed up for longer plans just before prices went up. The customers moving to BSNL mainly come from lower-income groups and small villages.

Meanwhile, for the third consecutive month in September, Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea experienced significant losses in subscribers, while BSNL continued to gain new customers. This shift followed changes in pricing that took place in July.

According to data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for September, Jio's subscriber count dropped to about 463.78 million, down from 471.74 million in August. Similarly, Airtel saw its numbers decrease to around 383.48 million from 384.91 million, and Vodafone Idea’s subscriber count fell to about 212.45 million from 214 million.

IIFL noted that BSNL offers a plan priced at Rs 199 that provides 2GB of data per day for 28 days, which is significantly cheaper compared to similar plans from Jio and Airtel, making it an attractive option for many customers.

BSNL is in the process of launching its 4G services across the country. Meanwhile, both Jio and Airtel have successfully completed their 5G networks in all parts of India earlier this year. Vodafone Idea (Vi) plans to start offering its 5G services very soon.

