Radish to Carrot: 3 types of delicious chutneys to try this winter

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Delicious chutneys to try this winter.

Many types of vegetables start coming in this season. Green leafy vegetables are available in large numbers like saag, etc. Along with this, carrots, radish or beetroot are also available, from which pickles, halwa or salad are made. But have you ever made chutney from these vegetables and eaten it? If not, then definitely try it once. Surely, the taste of the chutneys is such that everyone in your house will like it. Anyway, chutney has a very special significance in the Indian thali.

It enhances the taste of every dish. While traditional coriander or tomato chutney is common in every household, chutneys made from ingredients like radish and beetroot can bring new tastes and nutrition to your food. Here are some different chutney recipes from radish to beetroot, which will make your food more special. You can also try these recipes.

Radish Chutney

Radish is used in winter. Not only parathas but pickles or salads are also made from it. But now you can also prepare chutney from it. Radish chutney is one such recipe that can make your food more special. It is easy to make, for which follow the tips given below.

Ingredients

Radish – 1 large

Fresh coriander leaves - 1 cup

Green chillies- 2-3

Garlic – 2-3 cloves

Cumin seeds - half a teaspoon

Lemon juice - 1 tablespoon

Salt- as per taste

Oil - 1 tsp

How to make

First of all, keep the ingredients mentioned above ready. Then grate the radish and squeeze it lightly to remove its water. Do not throw it away, rather you can use it as a dal or vegetable. Then add grated radish, coriander leaves, green chillies, garlic, and cumin seeds in the mixer. Grind all the ingredients into a smooth paste. If needed, add a little water. Add lemon juice and salt to the ground chutney and mix well. If you want more flavour, heat 1 teaspoon oil. Then add some mustard seeds and curry leaves to it. Your chutney is ready, which can be served with paratha or rice. But before serving, you have to taste your chutney.

Beetroot Chutney

Beetroot is known for its natural sweetness and deep red colour. The chutney made from it is not only delicious in taste but is also very beneficial for your health. This chutney tastes great with South Indian dishes as well as parathas and snacks. You can also prepare it very easily at home.

Ingredients

Beetroot - 1

Coconut – half a cup

Ginger – 1-inch piece

Green chillies- 2

Curd - 2 tablespoons

Salt- as per taste

Oil - 1 tsp

For the tempering-

Mustard seeds - half a teaspoon

Curry leaves - 8

Dried red chilli - 1

How to make

First of all, boil the beetroot and cut it into small pieces. Meanwhile, heat 1 teaspoon oil in a pan. Then add ginger and green chillies and fry them lightly. Now put boiled beetroot, grated coconut, roasted ginger, green chillies and salt in the mixer. Then grind them into a smooth paste. If needed, add a little water. If you want a light creamy texture in the chutney, then add curd to it and blend again. After this, heat some oil again in a pan. Then crackle mustard seeds in it, add curry leaves and dried red chillies. Pour this tadka over the chutney and serve it hot. It would be good to serve it with rice. You just have to garnish it with green chillies.

Carrot Chutney

Carrot chutney is not only unique in taste, but it is also very easy to make. It tastes great with idli, dosa, paratha, or rice. If you want to make it at home, then definitely try this recipe.

Ingredients

Carrot- 2

Garlic – 2-3 cloves

Tamarind pulp - 1 teaspoon

Grated coconut - 2 tbsp (optional)

Salt- as per taste

Oil - 1 tsp

Green chillies - 2 (according to taste)

Peanuts – half a cup

For the tempering

Curry leaves – 6-8

Mustard seeds - half a teaspoon

Dried red chilli - 1

How to make

First of all, heat 1 teaspoon oil in a pan. Then add grated carrots, garlic and green chillies in it. Fry it till it becomes slightly soft. Now put the cooled roasted carrots, peanuts, tamarind pulp and coconut in the mixer. Then add salt to it and grind to make a smooth paste. If needed, add some water. Heat some oil in a pan. Now add mustard seeds, curry leaves and dried red chillies. Your tadka is ready, pour it over the chutney. Now serve it with rice or roti.

ALSO READ: Treat your taste buds with Sarson Ka Saag in winter, try THIS easy, step-by-step recipe