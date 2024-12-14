'You look good carrying drinks': Cheteshwar Pujara reveals David Warner's remarks during BGT 2014/15

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY David Warner and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Heated exchanges and sledging is one of the most eye-catching things in the India vs Australia rivalry. From Virat Kohli vs Mitchell Johnson sledges to the recent one between Travis Head and Mohammed Siraj, the heated incidents between the two teams have no bounds.

Cheteshwar Pujara one such incident where David Warner sledged him during the 2014/15 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia and how the star Indian batter replied to him in style. Pujara, who is currently out of the Indian team, has donned the cricket expert's role where he is seen delving down into key things in the ongoing BGT Down Under.

Pujara has played a key role in India's twin series wins Down Under in 2018/19 and 2020/21. However, he was not an integral member of the team during the 2014/15 tour during which he had an exchange with Warner. During a Star Sports show, Pujara revealed an incident with Warner.

"During the 2014/15 tour, I wasn't in the playing XI. I was carrying the drinks, he came to me and said, ‘you look good carrying drinks’,” Pujara revealed.

He then revealed how he used to give it back to the Australian star. "Since then, we kept sledging. And every time, I would do this (shows the off-spin sign) because Ashwin would dismiss him the most. And I told every bowler to just gesture the off-spin bowling at him because it plays psychological trick on him," Pujara added.

"I used to sledge him at short-leg too. I won't elaborate more on that! But whenever Warner used to come to India, I kept reminding him that he would get dismissed to Ashwin the most," he added.

India are facing Australia in the 3rd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Gabba. The first day of the third Test was washed out due to rain with only 13.2 overs getting bowled. The Aussies went back unscathed on 28 at the end of the day.

India captain Rohit Sharma had opted to bowl first in the third Test. "We're going to bowl first. A little bit overcast and has a little bit of grass, looks a bit soft as well, want to make the best use of the conditions. Lot of cricket to be played, both teams have played good cricket in the last two games. Big game for us here, we'll do what is expected of us," Rohit said at the toss.

"We'll play good cricket, we understand we have to capture some moments, we didn't do that in the previous game which is why we lost. It's absolutely buzzing, the guys are looking forward to the match, and we're looking forward to coming out here and playing. Looks a little soft at this point in time, conditions bit overcast as well, it will get better to bat as it goes on. We've made two changes, Jadeja and Akash back in place of Ashwin and Harshit," he added.