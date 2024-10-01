BSNL follows Airtel's lead, set to introduce AI, ML-driven spam detection to enhance its service quality

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL Spam detection feature

BSNL has gained many headlines recently after the tariff hike by private telecom operators in India. Now, the state-owned telecom company is in the news once again but for a new reason this time. The company has announced via its X (formerly Twitter) handle that it is all set to roll out a new AI/ML-powered solution to curb spam communications on its mobile network. Its initiative is aimed to further improve the company’s service quality. BSNL recently started rolling out its 4G network and is currently working on testing its 5G network. Here are all the details you need to know about BSNL’s upcoming Anti-spam initiative.

BSNL’s Anti-spam initiative

As per the company's post, breakthrough technology is in the final stage of development. Once rolled out, it will identify, neutralise and eliminate spam communications even before they reach BSNL users.

The solution is set to be unveiled at the India Mobile Congress 2024, a prominent telecom industry conference and trade show scheduled for October 15-18.

“Good news! We’ve cracked it. A breakthrough AI/ML-powered solution is in its final stage, designed to identify, neutralize & eliminate scams before they reach you. The future of digital security is #ComingSoon. Big reveal at India Mobile Congress 2024,” BSNL wrote in a post on X.

BSNL's initiative is geared towards ensuring the safety of citizens and bolstering the digital security of its network, ultimately creating a safer and more secure environment for its mobile subscribers.

“Using cutting-edge technology, we are dedicated to protecting users from unwanted calls and messages. This initiative enhances users' privacy and aligns with TRAI regulations for a cleaner telecom experience,” BSNL said in another post on X.

The announcement follows the launch of India's first network-based, AI-powered spam detection solution by Bharti Airtel to address the increasing problem of spam calls and messages. This innovative tool, the first of its kind from any telecom provider in India, will promptly notify customers about suspected spam calls and SMS messages in real-time. The service is provided free of charge and will be automatically activated for all Airtel customers, eliminating the need for a service request or app download.

