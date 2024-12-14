'Raise your voice against injustice': Gaur Gopal Das appeals to call out violence against Hindus in Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gaur Gopal Das.

Aap Ki Adalat: Spiritual leader and motivational speaker Gaur Gopal Das called out the injustice happening with Hindus in Bangladesh. Expressing his opinions with India TV, Gopal Das said the world suffers more because good people remain silent against injustice. The persecution of Hindus, including the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) devotees in Bangladesh called out the need to take a stand for the right cause.

Gaur Gopal Das said, "There are conflicts everywhere. From homes to countries. Do not go after who is right and who is wrong. Decide, what is right and what is wrong. Wherever there is injustice, we must raise our voices. Is violence right? Is killing somebody right? Is taking away people and their rights right? So, raise your voice against justice. The world suffers not only because of violence by bad people, the world suffers more because of the silence of good people. Good people remain silent. Support the right cause and fight for justice."

ISKCON vandalism in Bangladesh

Last week, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) alleged that one of its temples and a centre in Bangladesh were destroyed after being set on fire by miscreants.

Radharamn Das, vice-president of ISKCON, Kolkata, and spokesperson shared the details of vandalism via X and wrote, “Another ISKCON Namhatta Centre burned down in Bangladesh. The Deities of Sri Sri Laxmi Narayan and all items inside the temple, were burned down completely. The centre is located in Dhaka.”

Protests have broken out in West Bengal and other parts of India over the arrest of ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Dhaka last month.