Saturday, December 14, 2024
     
  4. Himachal Pradesh: Three migrant workers die after inhaling carbon monoxide

Himachal Pradesh: Three migrant workers die after inhaling carbon monoxide

Himachal Pradesh: As per details, police found that the three had gone to sleep with an angithi burning in a closed room.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Shimla Published : Dec 14, 2024 22:19 IST, Updated : Dec 14, 2024 23:32 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Himachal Pradesh: Three migrant workers die after inhaling carbon monoxide in Dagshai.

Himachal Pradesh: At least three people were found dead in a room in the Dagshai area today (December 14), suffocating to carbon monoxide emitted by a brazier, police said. The victims, Arbaaz, 34, Suresh, 22, and Suraj, 27, all natives of Uttar Pradesh, painted cars for a living.

They were living in a rented accommodation in Rehun village of Dagshai. Dilshad, brother of one of the deceased, said when he went to check on his brother after his calls went unanswered, he found him unconscious in the room with two others, police said.

Carbon monoxide emitted by the brazier led to lack of oxygen, vomiting, and then death, police said in a statement.

More details are awaited into this regard. 

