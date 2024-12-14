'We know more than what we reveal': Trump's shocking claim on mystery drone sightings

Follow us on Image Source : AP Trump ordered the unknown flying objects to be shot down

In what comes as a shocking claim, US President-elect Donald Trump on Friday said that government officials are aware of more drone sightings in the Northeast than what they reveal. He went on to add that in case they don't know, the flying objects can be shot down. Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Mystery Drone sightings all over the Country. Can this really be happening without our government’s knowledge? I don’t think so! Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down!!! DJT."

In recent times, drone sightings have raised concerns as lawmakers are worried about potential adversaries like Iran. The flying objects were seen near US military installations in New Jersey. Along with Trump, other Republicans have also requested the military to shoot down these drones. Although the appearance of the mystery drones continues to be the subject of investigation, the Pentagon has claimed that there's no foreign power behind these drone sightings.

Here's what the White House says

White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby told reporters that the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI are undertaking investigations over these sightings. These agencies are working closely with state and local law enforcement to provide resources, using numerous detection methods to better understand their origin. He added "Upon review of available imagery, it appears that many of the reported sightings are actually manned aircraft that are being operated lawfully."

Senators raise concern over drone sightings

In a letter to the DHS, FBI and the Federal Aviation Administration, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senators Cory Booker and Andy Kim highlighted that the "the potential safety and security risks posed by these drones in civilian areas is especially pertinent considering recent drone incursions at sensitive military sites in and outside of the continental United States over the past year".

However, the Department of Homeland Security and FBI, in a joint statement, also maintained that there was no evidence yet that the reported drone sightings pose a national security or a public safety threat or have a foreign nexus.

(With inputs from agency)