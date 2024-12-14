PM Modi's Lok Sabha speech bored me, he didn't speak anything constructive: Priyanka Gandhi | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Priyanka Gandhi.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today (December 14) termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Lok Sabha boring and said it was like sitting through a double period of mathematics in school.

She also slammed PM Modi's 11 resolutions as hollow and said if there is zero tolerance towards corruption why doesn't the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) agree to a discussion on the Adani issue.

Replying to queries on the prime minister's speech, Gandhi told media, "The PM has not spoken one thing which is new. He has bored us. It took me to decades back. I felt like I am sitting in that double period of Mathematics."

"(JP) Nadda ji was also rubbing hands but as soon as Modi ji looked at him, he started acting as if he is listening attentively. Amit Shah also had his hand on head, (Piyush) Goyal ji was going off to sleep. It was a new experience for me. I had thought that the PM will say something new, something nice," she said.

In his speech during a debate on the 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution, PM Modi said the Congress, having tasted blood, repeatedly wounded the Constitution while his government's policies and decisions since it took office in 2014 have been aimed at boosting India's strength and unity in line with the vision of the Constitution.

Replying to the two-day debate, he took a swipe at the past Congress governments, accusing them of planting poisonous seeds in the country's diversity to accentuate its contradictions and damage its unity.

Politics should be free of 'parivarvad': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented eleven pledges for India's bright future in his speech during the discussion in Lok Sabha on 75 years of the Constitution and said government and people should follow their duties and the country's politics should be free of 'parivarvad'.

The Prime Minister presented the 11 pledges towards the end of his speech in Lok Sabha. He laid thrust on inclusive development and zero-tolerance for corruption. He wished that the 75th year of the adoption of the Constitution would give more strength to the people's commitment towards their duties.

"For India's future and inspired by the spirit of the Constitution, I from the hallowed precincts of Parliament present 11 pledges. Whether it is a citizen or the government, everyone should perform their duties; every area, every section of society should get the benefit of development, it should be 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'" he said.

"There should be zero tolerance for corruption and no social acceptance of the corrupt. People should feel proud in following the country's laws, rules, traditions...there should be a sense of pride," he added.

Outlining the fifth pledge, PM Modi said there should be freedom from the mentality of slavery and people should feel proud of the country's heritage. "The country should be free of dynastic politics, there should be respect for the Constitution and it should not be made tool for political self-interest," he said.

"Reflecting dedication to the spirit of Constitution, the benefit of reservation should not be taken away from those who are getting it and all attempts to give reservation on the basis of religion should be stopped."

The Prime Minister said India should become an example of women-led development in the world.

"Development of the country through development of the states should be our development mantra," he said.

Outlining the 11th pledge, the Prime Minister said that the goal of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' should be above everything else.In his speech, the Prime Minister said that the dream of building a Viksit Bharat is the dream of all 140 crore citizens.