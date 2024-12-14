Actress Shweta Tiwari suffered from high uric acid, joint pain; know how she got control over it

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Actress Shweta Tiwari suffered from high uric acid

Due to deteriorating lifestyles and poor eating habits, people are increasingly falling prey to many diseases. Uric acid is also a lifestyle-related problem. When uric acid increases in the body, there is unbearable pain in the joints, making it difficult to get up and sit. TV actress Shweta Tiwari was also troubled by this serious problem.

Recently, in an interview, Shweta Tiwari said that she had high uric acid. To control this problem, the actress included coffee in her diet. Consuming coffee controls uric acid. Is coffee a good drink for people who have high uric acid? Studies show that drinking coffee regularly reduces high uric acid levels, which can reduce the risk of gout. Let us know how to use coffee to control uric acid.

Coffee is beneficial in uric acid:

To control uric acid, Shweta Tiwari included coffee in her diet. According to Shweta Tiwari, coffee contains powerful antioxidants that are beneficial in controlling uric acid. In uric acid, one should consume black coffee instead of milk. That is, coffee without sugar and milk is beneficial in uric acid.

How does coffee work for uric acid?

Black coffee is beneficial for controlling high uric acid. Coffee contains many nutrients that break down purine chemicals formed in the body. Compounds such as chlorogenic acid, a powerful antioxidant, are found in coffee. Coffee can also improve insulin sensitivity. Coffee inhibits xanthine oxidase, an enzyme involved in the production of uric acid, which helps control its abnormal levels. Caffeine and polyphenols present in coffee reduce the problem of gout.

How many times should one drink coffee in a day?

Drinking coffee removes the increased uric acid from the body, so one should drink 1 to 2 cups of black coffee a day. Both caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee are beneficial in reducing uric acid.

