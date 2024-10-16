YouTube adds Sleep Timer, Resizable Miniplayer, Enhanced TV App and Collaboration Tools: Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE YouTube

YouTube, a popular video streaming platform has introduced several new features for users, for enhanced user experience. Across the platforms, the latest update will bring over two dozen changes, that include a sleep timer, a resizable miniplayer and tools for fine-tuning playback speed. These updates are said to roll out YouTube's web interface across mobile and TV apps, as well as YouTube Music.

Sleep Timer now available for all users

One of the most anticipated features is the new sleep timer which was available only to Premium users (earlier). This new feature enables the users to set a time for video playback to automatically stop.

This is useful for those who fall asleep while watching videos, as it prevents the device’s screen from staying on, and saves the battery life.

Resizable Miniplayer for better navigation

The YouTube Miniplayer is receiving an update which will enable the users to resize it and move it around the screen. Earlier, fixed at the bottom right corner, the updated Miniplayer could be positioned in any of the four corners, which will offer more flexibility while users browse through other videos on the app.

YouTube on Smart TVs

A more cinematic experience

YouTube has made visual improvements to its app on smart TVs, which will provide a more cinematic feel while browsing. Channels now play short snippets of a creator's content through immersive channel pages, offering a preview of their videos.

Updated video player for YouTube Shorts

The video player for YouTube Shorts on TV has also been upgraded. Users could view comments or shop for products directly while watching vertical videos. These features appear on the right side of the screen, maintaining a smooth viewing experience.

Collaboration and user engagement boosted

Easier collaborative playlists and voting features

Collaborative playlists are getting a boost with a new link-sharing feature that allows users to invite others easily. Additionally, an upcoming update will enable users to vote on videos within a playlist, allowing them to influence the order of videos—similar to Reddit's voting system.

YouTube and YouTube Music users: New badges

YouTube is also adding badges to enhance user engagement. Users can earn badges for completing quizzes, becoming early members of a creator's channel, or when a creator likes their comments.

YouTube Music users will earn badges when they become a top listener of an artist. These badges are expected to roll out over the coming weeks.

