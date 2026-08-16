Boat operations in Varanasi suspended with immediate effect due to rising water levels of the Ganges

Varanasi:

Due to the continuous rise in the water level of the Ganges, the administration has suspended boat operations with immediate effect until further orders as a safety precaution. In this regard, ACP Dashashwamedh, Dr Atul Anjan Tripathi, stated that according to the Water Police, the water level of the Ganges was recorded at 64.70 meters on Saturday morning, with the level rising at a rate of approximately 6 cm per hour.

Water level is rising in the Ganges

This decision was taken in view of the continuously rising water levels and prevailing conditions. The water level and the river's status are being constantly monitored and a separate notification regarding the resumption of boat operations will be issued once the situation normalises.

The Water Police have appealed to all boatmen and concerned individuals to strictly adhere to safety guidelines. With passenger safety as the top priority, surveillance at the ghats has been intensified, and the administration has urged devotees and tourists not to venture into deep water.

IMD issues Red Alert for Odisha

In another development, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a 'red warning' for extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha as a fresh low-pressure area has formed in the Bay of Bengal.

The IMD advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh, Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh coasts from August 16 to 18. The IMD added that the fresh low-pressure area has formed as Odisha faces a flood situation in six districts, where around one lakh people have been evacuated to relief centres due to inundation of their villages.

Previous low-pressure was formed on August 12

The weather office added that the previous low-pressure area was formed in the Bay of Bengal on August 12, which later intensified into a depression and triggered heavy rain, leading to a flood situation in northern districts.

As per the morning bulletin issued by the IMD, "a low-pressure area (LoPA) has formed over northwest and adjoining West Bengal-North Odisha coasts. It is very likely to move nearly northwestwards and become more marked during the next 24 hours, it said.

Under the influence of the ow pressure, squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 gusting to 60 kmph is very likely to prevail over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal and along and off West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh, Odisha and North coastal Andhra Pradesh from August 16 to August 18.

All district collectors in Odisha are on alert

Keeping in view the IMD forecast, the state government has put all district collectors on alert, while Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Housing & Urban Development Department Usha Padhee has directed all urban authorities to remain on high alert and ensure prompt, coordinated and citizen-centric response to any emerging situation. As a confidence-building measure, Padhee also directed urban authorities to proactively communicate their preparedness and field actions through regular press briefings and social media updates.

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