Yogi govt takes action against adulteration in milk; dairy units to be shut down if harmful chemicals found

Lucknow:

To ensure availability of pure and safe milk and dairy products to the public, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday took another significant step in its ongoing campaign against adulteration of food and milk products. The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) has issued strict enforcement directives to effectively curb the use of harmful chemicals, foreign fats, and other adulterants in milk and dairy products.

According to the order, if harmful chemicals or foreign fats are detected in a dairy or milk product manufacturing unit, action will not be limited to merely collecting samples for testing; instead, immediate and comprehensive action will be taken against the unit. This includes the immediate closure of the manufacturing unit, the seizure and destruction of all dairy products, and the registration of an FIR under relevant sections of the BNS.

Additionally, a statewide ban will be imposed on the sale of such brands, and the establishments' licenses will be cancelled. Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to implement such stringent action against those involved in the adulteration of milk and dairy products.

An order issued by Food Safety Commissioner Dr Roshan Jacob clarifies that the manufacturing and sale of milk and dairy products must strictly adhere to their natural composition and prescribed food safety standards. This decision follows the detection of adulterants in samples collected across various districts during inspection and enforcement drives, as well as instances where chemicals hazardous to health were found being used in manufacturing units.

Daily products will be destroyed if chemicals are found

According to the order, if foreign fats or chemicals/adulterants hazardous to health are detected in a dairy or a dairy product manufacturing/processing unit, the entire stock of milk products present at the facility will be seized.

Moreover, action will also be taken to destroy the seized products in accordance with regulations. The objective is to ensure effective control over the entire batch and manufacturing process—where adulteration is suspected or confirmed—rather than limiting action to just a single sample

Manufacturing unit to shut down with immediate effect

Prioritising public health, an emergency prohibition order will be issued against such establishments under Section 34 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Concurrently, manufacturing operations at the unit will be halted immediately. In other words, if hazardous chemicals or foreign fats are used, the dairy will not be permitted to continue production until the enforcement proceedings are concluded.

FIR to be lodged for organised adulteration

If an establishment is found to be using chemicals hazardous to public health in an organised manner, an FIR will be registered against the individuals involved under the relevant sections of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita). The department's focus has shifted from merely relying on food sample reports to taking action against the source of adulteration, the manufacturing process, and the individuals responsible.

Statewide ban to be imposed on brand sales

If hazardous chemicals or foreign fats are confirmed in the milk products of a specific brand, a statewide ban will be imposed on the sale of that brand. Even if the product was manufactured outside Uttar Pradesh and is found to contain hazardous chemicals or foreign fats, a ban on its sale will be enforced within the state.

Food license to be suspended immediately

Administrative action against such establishments will also be stringent. Under the order, the food license or registration of the concerned establishment will be immediately suspended. This action will be taken pursuant to Regulation 2.1.8 (4) of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

Use of substances ranging from refined oil to detergents found during probe

Departmental inspections have revealed instances where substances such as refined oil and fats, soybean and its products, talcum powder, detergents, titanium dioxide, liquid glucose, Sepolite, Ranipal, Tinopal, and hydrogen peroxide were used in certain dairy product manufacturing units. Additionally, information has surfaced regarding the use of various neutralizers, surfactants, levelling agents, bleaching agents, whitening agents, and emulsifying agents, as well as substances used to manipulate BR and RM values ​​to align with prescribed standards. According to the department, milk and dairy products manufactured using low-cost, substandard ingredients and such chemicals can pose serious health risks to consumers. Enforcement actions against such violations will be further intensified.

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