IndiGo Airlines issues apology after passengers face delays on flights connecting Istanbul

IndiGo Airlines on Friday issued an apology after passengers faced delays on flights connecting Istanbul. The airline in a statement said that it accords high priority towards customer convenience and their teams are available at contact points to assist customers. The airlines said all necessary steps were taken to ensure customers were apprised, and they were provided with refreshments and accommodation, where possible.

"Due to technical issues, IndiGo flights from Mumbai and Delhi to Istanbul experienced delays. This led to cascading delays in the return sectors. All necessary steps were taken to ensure customers were apprised, and they were provided with refreshments and accommodation, where possible. We regret the inconvenience caused to customers and appreciate their understanding and patience," IndiGo said in a statement.

IndiGo Airlines further said, "We are aware of the delays on the IndiGo flight connections to Istanbul. We accord the highest priority towards customer convenience and out teams are available at all contact points to assist customers. IndiGo apologises for the inconvenience caused to the customers."

The airline has issued a statement after several passengers took to social media platform to report about delay on the flight. One of the fliers Anushri Bhansali said that she is stranded in Istanbul due to delays and cancellations of IndiGo Airlines.

In a post on X, Bhansali said, "After months of saving to book a flight home to India, I'm now stranded in Istanbul, exhausted and sick, thanks to your delays and cancellations! Delayed TWICE by an hour, CANCELLED with no notice RESCHEDULED 12 hrs later, NO DETAILS or final confirmation!"

She further said that there was no IndiGo representative at the airport. Taking to X, she said, "There's no Indigo rep at the airport, no accommodation or meal vouchers, and I'm sick with a fever now! My worried parents can't even get in touch with indigo via call-no one picked, and over 400 passengers are stuck with no support, @IndiGo6E."

Another passenger Adwait Kulkarni asked the airline to at least update the passengers travelling on the flight. In a post on X, Kulkarni stated, "Don't expect much from you @IndiGo6E but the least you can do is give one proper update to your passengers travelling in 6E 12 and 6E 18 flights on 12th December from Istanbul to Delhi / Mumbai and then stick to it. Not even asking for important stuff like food, accommodation,etc."

Another passenger Prachi also expressed disappointment as she and hundreds of people are stranded at the airport for over 15 hours.

Taking to X, Prachi stated, "@IndiGo6E Very disappointed, 100s of people including little kids are still stuck at Istanbul airport for more than 15 hours on flight to Mumbai with no accommodation and any food/water offered. No one is there to help from Indigo, worst customer service."