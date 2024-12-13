Francois Bayrou appointed as France's new Prime Minister amid ongoing political crisis

Follow us on Image Source : AP France's new Prime Minister Francois Bayrou.

In a significant development, French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed centrist ally Francois Bayrou as the new Prime Minister in a bid to resolve the country’s political turmoil following last week's parliamentary vote that ousted the previous government. 73-year-old Bayrou is a veteran figure in French politics and a key partner in Macron's centrist alliance. His extensive political experience is expected to play a crucial role in navigating the challenges posed by the absence of a clear majority in the National Assembly. In a statement, Macron's office said Bayrou has been given the charge to form a new government.

This development comes after former Prime Minister Michel Barnier resigned last week following a no-confidence vote prompted by budget disputes in the National Assembly, leaving France without a functioning government. Meanwhile, Bayrou is expected to hold talks with political leaders from various parties in the coming days in order to choose new ministers. However, he faces a daunting task as Macron’s centrist alliance lacks a parliamentary majority. The new government will require the support of moderate lawmakers from both the left and right to maintain stability. As per reports, some conservative figures may be included in the Cabinet to strengthen the coalition’s position.

Macron’s strategy aims political stability amid far-right threat

President Macron’s strategy to appoint Bayrou as Prime Minister aligns with his broader strategy to prevent far-right leader Marine Le Pen from gaining decisive influence over the government. Macron aims to forge a non-aggression pact with the Socialists, seeking their commitment to abstain from voting against the government in future confidence motions. Bayrou, a seasoned politician and leader of the centrist Democratic Movement (MoDem), has been a close ally of Macron since 2017, when he supported Macron's first presidential bid. As a pivotal partner in the president's centrist alliance, Bayrou’s leadership is viewed as instrumental in stabilising the government amidst a fragmented political arena.

No-confidence vote in National Assembly

The no-confidence motion passed by 331 votes in the National Assembly earlier this month forced Barnier to step down after just three months in office -- the shortest tenure of any prime minister in modern French history. Macron tore into lawmakers who brought Barnier's government down, accusing them of pursuing their own political interests. He noted that the vote came with the end-of-year holidays just around the corner. "Why did lawmakers act this way? They're not thinking of you, of your lives, your difficulties. They're thinking of just one thing: the presidential election — to prepare it, to provoke it, to precipitate it. But Macron said he would see out the 30 months still left in his second and last term as President," Macron added.

