OPINION | Allu Arjun's arrest is a mystery: Truth must come out

How Telugu superstar Allu Arjun was dramatically arrested, and spent the whole night in Hyderabad's Chanchalguda prison, before being released on Saturday morning on interim bail, is indeed shocking.

Hyderabad Police slapped non-bailable provisions in its FIR against the 'Pushpa 2' hero. It should not have done so. The rapid pace in which Allu Arjun was arrested, produced before a local court that sent him to 14 days' judicial custody, and then whisked away to prison, raises doubts in the minds of people. It appears there was some personal rivalry between a 'superpower' and a 'superstar'.

The stampede that took place on December 4 at Sandhya Theatre at the premiere of the movie 'Pushap 2: The Rule', which the star attended, resulted in the death of a 39-year-old female fan, Revathi. On Friday, police arrested Allu Arjun from his residence and took him to a police station.

Hyderabad Police says it filed a case under BNS section 105 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 118(1) read with 3(5) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt) based on the complaint of the family members of Revathi. A senior DCP said, "stringent action as per law will be taken against all persons responsible for the chaotic situation inside the theatre leading to the death of a person and injury to others."

It was no doubt an unfortunate tragedy, but Hyderabad Police is trying to show as if Allu Arjun was in charge of security at the theatre. Allu Arjun has no past criminal record. He had taken permission in advance from the police to hold the premiere. Then why was he arrested and sent to jail? It is a serious question.

Was it Allu Arjun's crime that his latest movie was a big hit? Was it his guilt that 'Pushpa 2' movie did Rs 1,000 crore business? Was it his crime that when he went to the theatre to watch the reactions of cine-goers, there was a huge crowd that went out of control? Was it his crime that his popularity rating is right now on top of the charts?

Had the Telangana High Court not taken steps at the right time and granted him interim bail on Friday, Allu Arjun would have remained incarcerated for no guilt of his. This could have caused a huge reaction among the public and lakhs of fans would have come out on the streets. The law and order situation would have deteriorated. Who would have then taken the responsibility?

Normally, any government takes well-considered steps in cases relating to popular public figures, but it appears, in Allu Arjun's case, steps were taken in a hurry. This is a mystery. Truth must come out.

