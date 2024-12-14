Saturday, December 14, 2024
     
  5. 'Like air, I'll rise': Senior pacer reacts to India squad omission despite a 4-fer in previous match

Senior India pacer Arundhati Reddy, who recorded her career-best figures in ODIs against Australia in the series finale at WACA ground in Perth last week, didn't find a place in the national side's squads for ODIs and T20Is against the West Indies. Reddy shared a cryptic post after the snub.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published : Dec 14, 2024 10:22 IST, Updated : Dec 14, 2024 10:22 IST
India's Arundhati Reddy was dropped from both squads for
Image Source : GETTY India's Arundhati Reddy was dropped from both squads for the home series against the West Indies

The BCCI announced Indian women's squads for the upcoming T20 and ODI series against West Indies at home with the selection committee pulling off a few surprises. While the likes of Raghvi Bist, Nandini Kashyap and Pratika Rawal earned their call-ups, Radha Yadav not finding a place in the ODI side while Arundhati Reddy getting ignored altogether were huge surprises.

Just last week, Reddy registered her career-best figures of 4/26 while helping India restrict Australia to below 300 in the ODI series finale at the WACA ground in Perth. However, Reddy didn't find a place in any of the squads. A few hours later, Redy shared a cryptic post on social media, reacting to the snub.

Reddy shared a quote by 'Maya Angelou' that said, "But still like air, I'll rise" as she must have been disappointed with the omission despite the performance.

India Tv - Arundhati Reddy Instagram story

Image Source : INSTAGRAMArundhati Reddy Instagram story

The strange calls regarding squad selection have continued this year for the Indian women but despite all that, there are still no press conferences happening after a squad is picked. India play three T20Is and as many ODIs against the West Indies starting December 15 in Navi Mumbai and ODIs from December 22 in Vadodara.

India are coming off a 3-0 ODI series defeat to Australia away from home but against the West Indies would want to get their confidence back ahead of Ireland series.

India's squads for West Indies series

T20Is: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Nandini Kashyap, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Deepti Sharma, Sajana Sajeevan, Raghvi Bist, Renuka Singh Thakur, Priya Mishra, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav

ODIs: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwer, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Renuka Singh Thakur

