IND vs AUS 3rd Test Live Score: India win toss and elect to field first vs Australia at Gabba, make 2 changes

"Cloudy conditions, there'll be plenty of assistance for the pacers, movement off the pitch, plenty of carry and batting shouldn't be easy," reckon Sunil Gavaskar and Matthew Hayden on air. There is plenty of grass but it has significantly reduced from what it was a couple of days ago. There should be assistance early on and that's why maybe India have decided to bowl first but the batting will get better in the next couple of days before the spinners coming into play on Days 4 and 5.