IND vs AUS 3rd Test Live Score: India win toss and elect to field first vs Australia at Gabba, make 2 changes

"Cloudy conditions, there'll be plenty of assistance for the pacers, movement off the pitch, plenty of carry and batting shouldn't be easy," reckon Sunil Gavaskar and Matthew Hayden on air. There is plenty of grass but it has significantly reduced from what it was a couple of days ago. There should be assistance early on and that's why maybe India have decided to bowl first but the batting will get better in the next couple of days before the spinners coming into play on Days 4 and 5.
Former India pacer Zaheer Khan and ex-Australian opener Matthew Hayden walked out with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as just a few minutes are left before the first ball is bowled.
Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
India win the toss and elect to field first.
We are just a few minutes away from the toss. There are overcast conditions at the Gabba right now.
Australia have lost just 10 Tests at the Gabba out of the 66 they have played. Australia have won 42 games and drawn 13 matches. One game ended in a tie.
Traditionally, the sophomore Tests can get a bit tricky during long Test series but it is the third one for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy with either of the teams winning a match each. India will be pumped up taking confidence from their last performance at the Gabba four years ago but Australia have the momentum. Should be a cracker! Welcome to our live coverage of the third Test between India and Australia from Gabba, Brisbane.
