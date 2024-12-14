Saturday, December 14, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs AUS 3rd Test Live Score: India win toss and elect to field first vs Australia at Gabba, make 2 changes
Live now

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Live Score: India win toss and elect to field first vs Australia at Gabba, make 2 changes

India vs Australia Live Cricket Score: India would be a little hurt after the Adelaide result, not because they lost but in the manner they lost. A couple of changes are expected for India, meanwhile Australia have already confirmed their playing XI and will be confident to make it 2-1 at Gabba.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published : Dec 14, 2024 4:43 IST, Updated : Dec 14, 2024 6:04 IST
India vs Australia 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Score and Updates
Image Source : BCCI/GETTY/INDIA TV India vs Australia 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Score and Updates

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Live Score: India win toss and elect to field first vs Australia at Gabba, make 2 changes

India vs Australia Live Updates: A December Gabba Test with the World Test Championship points at stake and the juncture at which the series is poised, is probably the most crucial game of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Test match in itself is a catch-22 sort of thing given India have had some great memories when they were here the last time but the visitors are coming off a 10-wicket defeat in the second Test in Adelaide. If only India could be in Australia's position... but imagine a comeback from here? That would be a story to tell and Rohit Sharma and Co would enter the overcast Gabba with this very aim, not just to take the lead in the series but also stay alive in the hunt for a spot in the WTC final. Follow all the live updates from the 3rd Ind vs Aus Test from Gabba, Brisbane-

Live Match Scorecard

Live updates :India vs Australia 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Score and Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 14, 2024 6:04 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND vs AUS 3rd Test pitch report

    "Cloudy conditions, there'll be plenty of assistance for the pacers, movement off the pitch, plenty of carry and batting shouldn't be easy," reckon Sunil Gavaskar and Matthew Hayden on air. There is plenty of grass but it has significantly reduced from what it was a couple of days ago. There should be assistance early on and that's why maybe India have decided to bowl first but the batting will get better in the next couple of days before the spinners coming into play on Days 4 and 5.

  • Dec 14, 2024 5:56 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Zak and Hayden out with the trophy!

    Former India pacer Zaheer Khan and ex-Australian opener Matthew Hayden walked out with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as just a few minutes are left before the first ball is bowled.

  • Dec 14, 2024 5:25 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Australia's playing XI

    Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

  • Dec 14, 2024 5:25 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    India's playing XI

    Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

  • Dec 14, 2024 5:22 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Toss update!

    India win the toss and elect to field first.

  • Dec 14, 2024 5:15 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Toss in a few minutes!

    We are just a few minutes away from the toss. There are overcast conditions at the Gabba right now.

  • Dec 14, 2024 5:12 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    The Gabba: Australia's fortress

    Australia have lost just 10 Tests at the Gabba out of the 66 they have played. Australia have won 42 games and drawn 13 matches. One game ended in a tie.

  • Dec 14, 2024 5:11 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Welcome to our live coverage of the third Test between India and Australia

    Traditionally, the sophomore Tests can get a bit tricky during long Test series but it is the third one for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy with either of the teams winning a match each. India will be pumped up taking confidence from their last performance at the Gabba four years ago but Australia have the momentum. Should be a cracker! Welcome to our live coverage of the third Test between India and Australia from Gabba, Brisbane.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement