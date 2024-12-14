Saturday, December 14, 2024
     
  Parliament Winter Session LIVE: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha on Constitution debate
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha on Constitution debate

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: The Winter Session of Parliament will witness the Constitution debate for the second day on Saturday. On Day 1, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh initiated the discussions and Priyanka Gandhi delivered her maiden Lok Sabha speech for the Opposition.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Published : Dec 14, 2024 9:21 IST, Updated : Dec 14, 2024 9:59 IST
Parliament Winter Session
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: On the first day of the Constitution debate, Lok Sabha witnessed a slugfest between the treasury and opposition benches. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh initiated the debate and accused Congress of giving preference to power over the Constitution. Taking a jibe he said, "These days, I see that many opposition leaders keep the Constitution in their pockets. Actually, this is what they have learnt from childhood, they have seen their families keep the Constitution in their pockets for generations." The debate also witnessed the first speech of Priyanka Gandhi in which she accused the govt of trying to break the 'suraksha kavach' that the Constitution provided.

Live updates :Parliament Winter Session LIVE

  • Dec 14, 2024 9:53 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Rahul Gandhi to address Parliament at 2:00 pm

    Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi to address Constitution debate in Parliament at 2:00 pm.

  • Dec 14, 2024 9:35 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    'Comical self-goal, bizarre blunder about Himachal govt singularly stood out': BJP on Priyanka's maiden address

    BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan said, "Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's comical self-goal and bizarre blunder about the Himachal Pradesh Congress government singularly stood out as the embarrassing highlight of her hollow, shallow, empty rhetoric in Parliament yesterday."

  • Dec 14, 2024 9:31 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Second day of Constitution debate

    The second day of the Constitution debate will take place today with the Prime Minister likely to reply in Lok Sabha.

