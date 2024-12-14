India TV Sports Wrap on December 14: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PKL India TV Sports Wrap.

India are taking on Australia in the third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Gabba in Brisbane. On the other hand, Telugu Titans will be in action against Gujarat Giants in PKL 11 on Saturday. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India face Australia in third Test at Gabba

India are up against Australia at the Gabba in the third Test.

India elect to field first versus Australia at Gabba

India have elected to field first after winning the toss against Australia at the Gabba.

India include Akash Deep and Ravindra Jadeja in playing XI for Gabba Test

India have included Akash Deep and Ravindra Jadeja in their playing XI for the Gabba Test.

South Africa beat Pakistan in 2nd T20I

South Africa defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in the second T20I of the series.

Reeza Hendricks wins Player of the Match award for match-winning century vs Pakistan

Reeza Hendricks was awarded the Player of the Match for scoring 117 for South Africa in the 2nd T20I.

South Africa to face Pakistan in 3rd T20I in Johannesburg

South Africa will eye a series sweep as they face Pakistan in the third T20I in Johannesburg.

Patna Pirates beat Tamil Thalaivas in PKL 11

Pirates beat Thalaivas 42-38 in match 109 of PKL 11.

Puneri Paltan hammer Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 11

Paltan hammered Bulls 56-18 in match 110 of PKL 11.

Telugu Titans to lock horns with Gujarat Giants in PKL 11

Titans are slated to take the mat against Giants in match 111 of PKL 11.

Haryana Steelers to square off against Dabang Delhi in PKL 11