Mitchell Swepson hopeful of Test return as Australia aim to stack up spin reserve for Sri Lanka tour

Mitchell Swepson is aiming for a return to Australia's red-ball squad for the two-match Test series in Sri Lanka starting January. Though the right-arm leg-break bowler is unsure whether the performances in the 14th edition of the Big Bash League will determine the selection for the series, he is firm to deliver eye-catching performances in the marquee tournament.

"Playing for Australia is always the goal I am striving for and while I'm not sure how many spinners they are going to take on that tour I would love to be a part of it," Swepson told Australian Associated Press (AAP) ahead of the BBL season opener between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars. "All the Shield games are done now [until February] and the BBL is all we have in front of us.

"I'm not sure they will pick blokes based on the BBL but bowling well in any format helps."

Nathan Lyon will be Australia's lead spinner on the tour and therefore the fight is to be the second in command. Swepson has intense competition to deal with as Matt Kuhnemann and Todd Murphy are also vying for the same spot.

Swepson has claimed 17 wickets in six games for Queensland in the ongoing edition of the Sheffield Shield whereas Murphy has snared 14 wickets in five matches. Kuhnemann is leading the race with 18 wickets in six matches for Tasmania.

Notably, Kuhnemann had to shift base from his home state Queensland to Tasmania after Queensland decided to play just one spinner in their playing XI last season.

"I know when to attack, when to hold and defend and when to play a role the team requires," he said. "This is my 10th year playing for Queensland and I think that experience has really helped me.

"Both the Tests I played in Sri Lanka were in Galle and they both are again. I felt like I bowled pretty well and that might hold me in good stead.

"Over in those sub-continent conditions, they lean more towards the finger spinners so I know I have that up against me, but I think that as a legspinner I also get my accuracy as close to a finger spinner as possible."