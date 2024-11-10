Itel launches S25 and S25 Ultra ahead of Samsung, amusing fans

Follow us on Image Source : ITEL itel S25 Series

Samsung is still working on its Samsung Galaxy S25 Series, which is anticipated to launch in February next year. However, even before Samsung, Itel launched two new smartphones, namely S25 and S25 Ultra. In addition, unlike Samsung, these smartphones fall in an affordable price bracket. The new S25 Series will succeed its S24 Series. In terms of design, these smartphones resemble Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones but come with a unique ring light flash.

Itel S25 Series price and availability

The Itel S25 Series is currently launched in the Philippines. It is available for initial purchase at a price point of PHP 5,799 (Rs 8,371 approximately) for the variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In contrast, the S25 Ultra model commences at PHP 10,999 (Rs 15,877 approximately) for the same RAM configuration but offers an expanded storage capacity of 256GB. The Itel S25 is presently open for pre-orders, with the S25 Ultra set to become available starting November 10th.

In terms of design, the S25 is offered in three distinct color options: Bromo Black, Mambo Mint, and Sahara Gleam. Conversely, the S25 Ultra provides a more diverse palette, featuring Meteor Titanium, Bromo Black, and Komodo Ocean.

Itel S25 Series specifications

The S25 comes equipped with a flat AMOLED display, while the S25 Ultra steps it up with a curved AMOLED featuring a stylish two-tone color scheme. In terms of specifications, the S25 keeps it simple, boasting a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Although the exact chipset is still under wraps, rumors suggest it will be powered by the Unisoc T612.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 50MP main camera, complemented by a 32MP selfie camera. For audio, it offers DTS Audio, promising an immersive listening experience, while the 5000mAh battery provides decent longevity. A downside, however, is the absence of fast charging on this model. On a positive note, it includes IP54 splash resistance, which is a nice bonus.

The S25 Ultra presents a slightly upgraded spec sheet. It retains the same display size and refresh rate but features a curved AMOLED panel shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, which is a more tempered version of the Victus glass. Under the hood, you’ll find the Unisoc T620 chipset, again paired with the same 50MP main and 32MP selfie cameras. An in-display fingerprint sensor adds a layer of security, and notably, the Ultra model improves the water and dust resistance rating to IP64, making it much more resilient.

