Samsung Galaxy S23 256GB variant gets 53 percent discount, now available for half its original price

If you're looking for a device that will perform well for the next 5 to 6 years, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G could be your ideal choice. Although its original price is around Rs 1 lakh, there’s now a chance to snag it at a significantly reduced price. Following Diwali, a generous discount is being offered on this smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, ensuring excellent performance for everyday tasks and multitasking. It's also a top contender for photography enthusiasts, often recognized among the best camera smartphones available.

Massive Price Drop on Samsung Galaxy S23

E-commerce giant Flipkart has slashed the price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G, providing an excellent opportunity for customers to buy it at a lower price. The 256GB variant is currently listed at Rs 95,999 on Flipkart, but you can grab it for even less than half the original price.

Flipkart has reduced the price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G by a whopping 53 percent. With this offer, you can purchase the phone for just Rs 44,999. In addition to the flat discount, a compelling exchange offer is available. If you have an old smartphone, you can trade it in for more than Rs 43000. However, keep in mind that the exact exchange value will depend on the working condition and physical state of your old device.

Key Features of the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G

Launched in 2023, the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G boasts an aluminium frame and a sleek glass back panel. It comes with an IP68 rating, making it water-resistant. The smartphone features a stunning 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, offering a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and peak brightness of 1750 nits. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Running on Android 13 right out of the box, the Galaxy S23 5G is upgradeable for future software enhancements. For high performance, it is equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Storage options include up to 512GB and RAM options of up to 8GB. Its impressive triple camera setup features 50 megapixels, 10 megapixels, and 12 megapixels, while a 12-megapixel front camera takes care of selfies and video calls.

