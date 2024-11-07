iQoo 13 confirmed to launch in India next month: All we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : IQOO iQoo 13

iQoo is gearing up to launch its latest smartphone in India. The iQoo 13, which debuted in China just a few days ago, is now set for a global rollout. Recently, iQoo India shared a post that confirmed the timeline for the smartphone's launch. Additionally, a landing page on Amazon and iQoo's official website has revealed the available colour options along with some key specifications. Here’s everything you need to know.

iQoo 13 India Launch Date

The iQoo 13 is expected to hit the Indian market in December this year. However, the exact launch date has yet to be officially confirmed. Reports suggest potential dates of December 3, 5, or 13.

iQoo 13 Specifications

According to the Amazon landing page for the iQoo 13, the smartphone will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, along with a Q2 supercomputing chip designed for 144fps game frame interpolation and 2K super resolution. It will feature a 2K LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. In China, the iQoo 13 is available in four colours: white, green, black, and grey. For the Indian market, it seems that the device will be offered in white—known as the Legend Edition—and grey.

The specifications of the iQoo 13 intended for India will mirror those of its Chinese counterpart. The device boasted a 6.82-inch BOE Q10 flat screen with an impressive peak brightness of 4,500 nits, alongside LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

It’s anticipated to run on FunTouch OS 15, based on Android 15, and will include an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint scanner. On the front, users will find a 32-megapixel selfie camera, while the rear setup features a robust 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom.

ALSO READ: