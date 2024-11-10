India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma attends Habanos Cavalry Gold Cup final of polo in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV chairman and editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma attended Habanos Cavalry Gold Cup final at Jaipur Polo Ground in Delhi

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma attended the Habanos Cavalry Gold Cup at the Jaipur Polo Grounds in Delhi on Sunday. The Abhimanyu Pathak-led Vimal Arion Achievers won the Habanos Cavalry Gold Cup 7-5 after a string of brace of goals in the first three chakras.

The Arion Achievers the Jindal Panthers in the final 7-5. Played in four chakras (periods) of seven minutes each, the Arion Achievers were in the lead from the first one on. The Panthers did hit a goal, but the Arion Achievers were already 2-0 up after the first chakra. The Arion Achievers doubled their lead in the second chakra. The lead went up to 4-1, and the Panthers were really struggling.

The third chakra saw the Panthers score one more, but the Achievers were head and shoulders ahead with a couple of more hits. The scoreline stood 6-2 going into the final chakra. Naveen Jindal's Panthers finally responded in style, hitting the goal thrice, however, it was ultimately too late. The Arion Achievers also hit one more and eventually won the game and took the Cup.

Earlier, the event began with Army Pipes and Drums and a beautiful presentation of the 5-Rajpoot Regiment of the Indian Army. After a thrilling clash, it culminated with a Skill Riding Display by the team of the 61st Cavalry Unit of the President's Bodyguard.

Polo Rules

For the uninitiated, a game of polo is played in four chakras of seven minutes each. If a player has a foul, the game continues, however, it stops if the foul happens because of the horse. The players control the horse with the left hand and play with the right one. The team with more hits after those 28 minutes wins the game.