National Cancer Awareness Day 2024: Know causes, symptoms, significance and ways to prevent deadly disease

According to WHO, every year around 1.1 million new cases of cancer are seen in India. This figure is scary, but we can do only one thing to avoid cancer and that is to take special care of our health and get timely treatment if we get cancer. Cancer Awareness Day is celebrated every year on November 7 to explain the importance of taking the right steps at the right time and maintaining a healthy lifestyle to avoid cancer. National Cancer Awareness Day was first announced in September 2014 by former Indian Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan. Here's all you need to know about this deadly disease, from its causes to preventive measures:

What causes Cancer?

Cancer does not have a single cause; rather, it begins with damage to the genes that control how cells function. Scientists believe that cancer is caused by a mix of variables that interact throughout time. These factors can include lifestyle choices (such as smoking, a high-fat diet, or exposure to toxic chemicals) along with family history, infections from certain viruses (like HIV), environmental exposures (such as pesticides or fertilizers), and even some medical treatments like chemotherapy or radiation. Apart from that, aging is one of the most significant risk factors for cancer. The natural aging process causes changes in cells, which can make them more prone to developing cancer.

Symptoms of Cancer

Fatigue: Excessive weariness that does not improve with rest or sleep.

Weight fluctuations include unexplained weight loss or an increase of 10 pounds or more.

Eating Problems: Trouble swallowing, stomach pain, nausea, or vomiting.

Skin Changes: A new mole, a change in a mole, an unhealed sore, or a yellowish hue to the skin or eyes (jaundice).

Pain: New or unexplained pain that persists or worsens

Lump or swelling: Swelling or lumps across the body, or a thickening or lump in the breast

Persistent symptoms: Consistent cough or difficulty breathing, persistent indigestion or discomfort after eating, or persistent, unexplained muscular or joint pain.

National Cancer Awareness Day 2024: Significance

The National Cancer Control Program was launched in 1975 to provide cancer treatment facilities in the country. Two-thirds of cancer cases are detected in the last stage, which reduces the chances of survival of patients. Various programs have been launched to prevent cancer and increase diagnosis.

National Cancer Awareness Day is celebrated on November 7 to mark the birth anniversary of Nobel-prize-winning scientist Madame Curie. Born in Warsaw, Poland in 1867, Marie Curie's discovery of radium and polonium proved to be very helpful in the fight against cancer. Her work has led to the development of nuclear energy and radiotherapy for the treatment of cancer.

Ways to Prevent Cancer

A sedentary lifestyle and poor health practices can raise your chances of getting cancer. Here are ten methods for preventing cancer and staying healthy:

Keep a healthy weight: Being overweight does not guarantee cancer; but, obese persons are more likely to acquire cancer than those who maintain a healthy weight. Excess fat, particularly around the belly, has been shown in studies to enhance inflammatory reactions, hormonal imbalances, and insulin resistance, all of which contribute to cancer development. Stay active: Cancer prevention relies heavily on regular physical activity. Exercise promotes a healthy weight, balances hormone levels, and boosts immune function, all of which can reduce cancer risk. The American Institute for Cancer Research suggests 150 minutes of moderate activity or 75 minutes of intense exercise every week to avoid cancer. Maintain a healthy diet: A diet high in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats can help prevent cancer by increasing immunity and supplying critical nutrients that protect cells from harm. According to research from the American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR), diets rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and other plant foods are linked to a lower risk of cancers such as lung, colorectal, and stomach cancer. Don't smoke: Smoking is the largest cause of avoidable cancer in the world, with strong linkages to lung cancer, mouth, throat, bladder, pancreatic, and kidney disease. Tobacco smoke contains carcinogens that damage the DNA in cells, causing mutations that can lead to cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, smoking accounts for roughly 20% of all cancer deaths and 80% of lung cancer fatalities. Schedule regular screening testing: To discover how to prevent cancer, regular self-exams, and routine cancer screenings can aid in the early detection of cancer when it is most treatable. Early detection saves lives because many cancers, including breast, colorectal, and cervical cancer, can be treated more effectively when discovered early.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy).

